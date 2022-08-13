Cara Delevingne turns 30: See 9 productions with the artist

Photo 1 of 9 – Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets (Photo: Disclosure) Photo 2 of 9 – Suicide Squad (Photo: Disclosure) Photo 3 of 9 – Paper Towns (Photo: Publicity) Photo 4 of 9 – Life in a Year (Photo: Disclosure) Photo 5 of 9 – Peter Pan (Photo: Disclosure) Photo 6 of 9 – London Fields (Photo: Publicity) Photo 7 of 9 – Carnival Row (Photo: Disclosure) Photo 8 of 9 – Kids In Love (Photo: Disclosure) Photo 9 of 9 – The Face of an Angel (Photo: Disclosure)

This Friday (12) the actress and model Cara Delevingne is turning 30 years old, and displays an enviable career in the entertainment world. The artist managed to stand out in two highly disputed markets, and conquered millions of fans with her iconic works.

The Hollywood star tries to lead her life with a lot of discretion, and has worked hard to gain visibility in front of the cameras. Cara is always involved in some super production, and she has made it clear to everyone that she is not afraid to face new challenges. The actress is very influential in the film industry.

Knowing this, and to celebrate Cara Delevingne’s birthday, we decided to separate a list of 9 productions in which the artist was in the cast. Check out the image gallery above and see the separate indications especially for you.

