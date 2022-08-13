Cara Delevingne turns 30: See 9 productions with the artist

Cara Delevingne turns 30: See 9 productions with the artist


1 In 9

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets

Suicide Squad (Photo: Disclosure)

Suicide Squad

Paper Towns (Photo: Publicity)

Paper Towns

Life in a Year (Photo: Disclosure)

Life in a Year

Peter Pan (Photo: Publicity)

Peter Pan

London Fields (Photo: Publicity)

London Fields

Carnival Row (Photo: Disclosure)

Carnival Row

Kids In Love (Photo: Publicity)

Kids In Love

The Face of an Angel (Photo: Disclosure)

The Face of an Angel

This Friday (12) the actress and model Cara Delevingne is turning 30 years old, and displays an enviable career in the entertainment world. The artist managed to stand out in two highly disputed markets, and conquered millions of fans with her iconic works.

The Hollywood star tries to lead her life with a lot of discretion, and has worked hard to gain visibility in front of the cameras. Cara is always involved in some super production, and she has made it clear to everyone that she is not afraid to face new challenges. The actress is very influential in the film industry.

Knowing this, and to celebrate Cara Delevingne’s birthday, we decided to separate a list of 9 productions in which the artist was in the cast. Check out the image gallery above and see the separate indications especially for you.

