Cartola 2022: Alef Manga and Messias are out of round #22; see suspended, injured and likely | topper

We have reached another weekend of the Brazilian Championship. And Cartola’s 22nd round comes with it. Stay on top of injured, suspended and probable information. Therefore, you surround yourself with the ideal options to build your lineup. Don’t forget that you have until 16:00 (Brasília time) this Saturday (13) to confirm your team.
In a duel between two clubs in crisis, Coritiba will not have striker Alef Manga (suspended) in the game in which they receive Atlético-MG. In the Ceará classic, Ceará will not have its starting defense duo against Fortaleza. Messias and Luiz Otávio are absences that can weigh in a game of so much rivalry. Romarinho is the main casualty of the Vojvoda team.
Alef Manga does not face Rooster — Photo: Guilherme Griebeler/Coritiba
The market for round #22 is open until 4 pm (Brasília time) this Saturday (13). Click here and scale your team!
Here are the suspended, injured and likely teams from round #22:
AMERICA-MG
Suspended: none
Injured: Aloísio, Jori and Wellington Paulista
Probable team: Cavichioli; Patric (Cáceres), Maidana, Éder, Danilo Avelar, Lucas Kal, Juninho, Benítez (Alê), Everaldo, Felipe Azevedo (Pedrinho) and Henrique Almeida
ATHLETICO-PR
Suspended: none
Injured: Christian, Julimar, Marcelo Cirino, Marlos, Reinaldo
Probable team: Bento; Orejuela, Matheus Felipe, Nico Hernández and Pedrinho; Erick, Alex Santana and Vitor Bueno; Vitinho, Rômulo and Vitor Roque.
ATHLETIC-GO
Suspended: Edson Fernando
Injured: Ramon Menezes and Ronaldo
Probable team: Renan; Dudu, Camutanga, Lucas Gazal and Jefferson; Marlon Freitas, Willian Maranhão and Jorginho; Wellington Rato, Churin and Peglow (Luiz Fernando).
ATLÉTICO-MG
Suspended: none
Injured: Otávio
Probable team: Everson; Guga (Mariano), Nathan Silva, Junior Alonso and Guilherme Arana (Dodô); Allan, Jair and Nacho; Zaracho, Keno and Hulk
HAWAII
Suspended: none
Injured: none
Probable team: Vladimir; Renato (Thales), Bressan, Rafael Vaz and Cortez; Raniele, Bruno Silva and Eduardo; William Pottker, Bissoli and Muriqui
BOTAFOGO
Suspended: Lucas Fernandes
Injured: Breno, Carlinhos, Kayque, Lucas Piazon and Gustavo Sauer
Probable team: Kitten; Daniel Borges, Philipe Sampaio, Cuesta and Marçal (Hugo); Tchê Tchê, Patrick de Paula (Del Piage) and Eduardo; Luis Henrique, Jeffinho and Erison
BRAGANTINO
Suspended: Nathan
Injured: Alerrandro and Ytalo
Probable team: Cleiton; Aderlan, Léo Ortiz, Kevin Lomonaco and Luan Cândido; Raul, Lucas Evangelista and Hyoran (Praxedes or Miguel); Artur, Helinho and Jan Hurtado.
CEARÁ
Suspended: Luiz Otávio, Messias and Zé Roberto
Injured: Diego Rigonato
Probable team: João Ricardo; Nino, Gabriel Lacerda, Lucas Ribeiro, Vitor Luís; Richardson, Guilherme Castilho, Vina, Lima, Mendoza, Matheus Peixoto.
Messias is out of the derby against Fortaleza — Photo: André Durão / ge
CORINTHIANS
Suspended: none
Injured: Paulinho, Maycon
Probable team: Cassio; Fagner, Bruno Méndez (Balbuena), Gil and Lucas Piton (Fábio Santos); Roni (Du Queiroz), Cantillo and Renato Augusto (Giuliano); Gustavo Mosquito, Róger Guedes and Yuri Alberto
CORITIBA
Suspended: Alef Manga
Injured: Andrey, Robinho
Probable team: Alex Muralha; Matheus Alexandre, Henrique, Luciano Castán and Egídio; William Farias, Val and Régis; Adrian Martínez, Léo Gamalho and Hernán Pérez
CUIABA
Suspended: none
Injured: Uendel
Probable team: Walter; João Lucas, Marllon, Joaquim and Igor Cariús; Camilo, Pepê and Rafael Gava; Pirani, Rodriguinho (André Luís) and Valdivia.
FLAMENGO
Suspended: none
Injured: Bruno Henrique
Probable team: Santos, Matheuzinho, Fabrício Bruno, Pablo (David Luiz) and Ayrton Lucas; Diego, Thiago Maia and Victor Hugo; Everton Chives, Lazarus and Marinho
FLUMINENSE
Suspended: none
Injured: Luan Freitas
Probable team: Fábio, Samuel Xavier, Nino, Manoel and Caio Paulista; André, Martinelli (Felipe Melo) and Ganso; Matheus Martins, Arias and Cano
STRENGTH
Suspended: Romarinho
Injured: none
Probable team: Fernando Miguel; Brítez, Benevenuto, Titi, Juninho Capixaba; Ronald, Lucas Sasha, Thiago Galhardo, Lucas Crispim; Moses and Robinson.
GOIÁS
Suspended: none
Injured: Da Silva, Luiz Felipe, Marcelo Rangel, Matheusinho and Sidimar
Probable team: Thaddeus; Maguinho, Caetano, Reynaldo and Sávio (Danilo Barcelos); Auremir, Diego and Luan Dias; Vinícius (Apodi), Pedro Raul and Dadá Belmonte.
INTERNATIONAL
Suspended: none
Injured: Caio Vidal and Rodrigo Moledo
Probable team: Daniel, Bustos, Mercado, Vitão and Renê; Gabriel, Edenílson, De Pena and Alan Patrick; Wanderson and German
YOUTH
Suspended: none
Injured: Elton and Kelvi
Probable team: Pegorari; Thalisson, Paulo Miranda and Nogueira; Rodrigo Soares, Yuri Lima, Jadson, Bruno Nazário and Moraes; Felipe Pires and Isidro Pitta.
PALM TREES
Suspended: none
Injured: Jailson
Probable team: Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Gustavo Gómez, Murilo and Piquerez; Danilo, Zé Rafael, Raphael Veiga, Gustavo Scarpa (López); Ron and Dudu.
SAINTS
Suspended: none
Injured: Kevin Malthus
Probable team: João Paulo; Madson, Maicon, Eduardo Bauermann and Felipe Jonatan; Rodrigo Fernández, Vinícius Zanocelo and Carlos Sánchez; Lucas Barbosa, Lucas Braga and Marcos Leonardo
SAO PAULO
Suspended: Pablo Maia
Injured: Arboleda, Caio, Luan, Walce
Probable team: Felipe Alves; Diego Costa, Luizão and Léo; Moreira, Gabriel Neves, Galoppo, Patrick and Wellington; Luciano and Calleri
Pablo Maia is missing out against Bragantino — Photo: Rubens Chiri / saopaulofc.net