Central Bank President says credit card will cease to exist

Brazil Agency

the president of central bank, Roberto Campos Neto, said that the credit card will soon cease to exist. He stated that the “open finance“, the way in which customers make their data available to different institutions should speed up the process. With this, there will no longer be the need for multiple banks. He intends that, by 2024, a digital currency will be available in which each person will have an integrating application that will take care of their virtual and physical financial life in the same place. Furthermore, he stressed that the pix already makes many payment-related issues and solves problems, including offering users purchases through the credit modality. Campos Neto also spoke about a possible regulation of cryptocurrencies in Brazil, so that there is more transparency in the way they are transacted, created and traded. “We have to make sure that people know what they are buying. The regulator’s task is that of transparency. It shouldn’t get into the ‘do I think this product is good for you or not’ camp, I think it’s anti-innovation thinking. People, in the face of information, have to make the decision whether it is good or not”, said Campos Neto.