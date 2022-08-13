Chamber approves punishment for scams committed by social networks

Internet scams, mainly through social networks, are more common in Brazil. Last year alone, there were more than 4 million fraud attempts, according to data from Serasa Experian. The increase was 16.8% over the previous year. With that in mind, the Chamber approved punishments for scams committed by social networks.

The bill deals with penalties for crimes of embezzlement emotional abuse, electronic fraud and embezzlement against the elderly or vulnerable. According to the text, the penalty will be greater when the victim is elderly or the blow is the result of a love relationship.

Scams through social networks

The proposal is from the rapporteur Deputy Lieutenant Gonzaga (PSD-MG), being a substitute for the bill 4229/15, authored by former deputy Marcelo Belinati (PR). The text was approved in the House and now goes to the Senate.

According to the text, the crime of embezzlement was enhanced by the internet, especially by the growing and constant use of social networks for work, socialization and even study. Thus, according to Gonzaga, criminals use the facilities of the virtual environment to deceive the most vulnerable victims.

In cases of fraud emotional, when there is a proven affective relationship, the embezzler can get up to 5 years in jail. And the penalty reaches 8 years for electronic fraud with information provided by the victim through contacts on social networks, telephones or e-mail.

Also according to the text, the penalty will be tripled if the victim is an elderly person or a psychologically vulnerable person, for example. There are still some aggravating factors for the crimes of embezzlement.

The penalty can be increased to more than half if the coup results in loss of large amounts and can also be increased by up to 2/3, if the criminal uses a public law entity or an institute of popular economy, social assistance or beneficence.