Check out 11 unmissable productions with Lakeith Stanfield, birthday girl of the day

Lakeith Stanfield Congratulations! This Friday (12), the actor turns 31 and has a lot to celebrate. Even with a relatively recent career, the artist has already conquered his space in Hollywood and has been standing out for his performance full of personality, as well as himself.

Born in the state of California, USA, Lakeith Stanfield made his debut in the world of the seventh art in the feature Temporary 12 (2013), with which he was nominated for the Independent Spirit Award. As he gained notoriety, he began to perform in roles with increasing prominence, even being nominated for the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for bringing ‘William O’Neal’ to life in the award-winning Judas and the Black Messiah (2021).

In order to celebrate this talent, the Jetss Brazil prepared a list of 11 unmissable series and movies with the actor’s participation especially for you to check out. see in gallery above and enjoy!

