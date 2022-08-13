Check out the list of series nominated for the Saturn Awards 2022

The Boys/Disclosure

O Saturn Awards revealed this Friday (12), the nominations in the Series categories of its 50th edition. The list of winners will be announced on October 25th.

in the series, Better Call Saul topped the list with seven nominations, followed by The Walking Dead (AMC), Stranger Things (Netflix), Severance (Apple TV+) and Superman & Lois (CW) with six nominations each.

Check out the ones listed below:

Best Science Fiction Television Series

• The Flash (The CW)

• The Man Who Fell to Earth (Showtime)

• Supergirl (The CW)

• Superman & Lois (The CW)

• Resident Alien (SyFy / Universal)

• Westworld (HBO)

Best Fantasy Television Series:

• Stargirl (The CW)

• Doctor Who (BBC America)

• Ghosts (CBS)

• La Brea (NBC)

• Riverdale (The CW)

• Shining Vale (Starz)

Best Horror Television Series:

• American Horror Story: Double Feature (FX)

• Chucky (SyFy / Universal)

• Fear the Walking Dead (AMC)

• From (EPIX)

• The Walking Dead (AMC)

• What we do in the shadows (FX)

Best Action/Thriller Series:

• Better Call Saul (AMC)

• Big Sky (ABC)

• The Blacklist (NBC)

• Dexter: New Blood (Showtime)

• Dark Winds (AMC)

• Outlander (Starz)

• Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Best Actor in a Series:

• Chiwetel Ejiofor, The Man Who Fell to Earth (Showtime)

• Tyler Hoechlin, Superman & Lois (The CW)

• Coleman Domingo, Fear the Walking Dead (AMC)

• Harold Perrineau, From (EPIX)

• Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul (AMC)

• Michael C. Hall, Dexter: New Blood (Showtime)

• Sam Heughan, Outlander (Starz)

Best Actress in a series:

• Caitriona Balfe, Outlander (Starz)

• Kylie Bunbury, Big Sky (ABC)

• Courteney Cox, Shining Vale (Starz)

• Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets (Showtime)

• Rose McIver, Ghosts (CBS)

• Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul (AMC)

• Elizabeth Tulloch, Superman & Lois (The CW)

Best Supporting Actor in a Series:

• Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul (AMC)

• Tony Dalton, Better Call Saul (AMC)

• Patrick Fabian, Better Call Saul (AMC)

• Harvey Guillen, What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

• Michael James Shaw, The Walking Dead (AMC)

• Michael Mando, Better Call Saul (AMC)

• Brandon Scott, Jones Ghosts (CBS)

Best Supporting Actress in a Series:

• Emmanuelle Chriqui, Superman & Lois (The CW)

• Lauren Cohan, The Walking Dead (AMC)

• Janina Gavankar, Big Sky (ABC)

• Julia Jones, Dexter: New Blood (Showtime)

• Melissa McBride, The Walking Dead (AMC) )

• Danielle Panabaker, The Flash (The CW)

• Sophie Skelton, Outlander (Starz)

Best Performance by a Younger Actor:

• Jack Alcott, Dexter: New Blood (Showtime)

• Zackary Arthur, Chucky (SyFy / Universal)

• Brec Bassinger, Stargirl (The CW)

• Gus Birney, Shining Vale (Starz)

• Jordan Elsass, Superman & Lois (The CW)

• Alex Garfin, Superman and Lois (The CW)

Best Guest Actor Performance:

• Michael Biehn, The Walking Dead (AMC)

• Rachael Harris, Ghosts (CBS)

• Jessie James Keitel, Big Sky (ABC)

• Jeffrey Dean Morgan, The Walking Dead (AMC)

• Fisher Stevens, The Blacklist (NBC)

• Jennifer Tilly, Chucky (SyFy / Universal)

• Aisha Tyler, Fear the Walking Dead (AMC)

Best Animated Series:

• Arcane (Netflix)

• Blade Runner: Black Lotus (Crunchyroll / Adult Swim)

• The Boys Presents: Diabolical (Amazon)

• Invincible (Amazon)

• Star Trek: Lower Decks (Paramount+)

• Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Disney+ / Lucasfilm)

• What If…? (Disney+/Marvel)

Best Science Fiction Series:

• The Expanse (Amazon)

• For All Mankind (Apple TV+)

• Lost in Space (Netflix)

• The Mandalorian (Disney+ / Lucasfilm)

• The Orville: New Horizons (Hulu)

• Star Trek: Discovery (Paramount+)

• Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Paramount+)

Best Fantasy Series:

• Loki (Disney+ / Marvel)

• Russian Doll (Netflix)

• Schmigadoon (Apple TV+)

• WandaVision (Disney+ / Marvel)

• The Wheel of Time (Amazon)

• The Witcher (Netflix)

Best Horror/Thriller Series:

• Creepshow (Shudder)

• Evil (Paramount+)

• Servo (Apple TV+)

• Separation (Apple TV+)

• Squid Game (Netflix)

• Stranger Things (Netflix)

Best Action/Adventure Series:

• Bosch: Legacy (FreeVee)

• The Boys (Amazon)

• Cobra Kai (Netflix)

• Leverage: Redemption (FreeVee)

• Peacemaker (HBOMax / DC)

• Reacher (Amazon)

• Umbrella Academy (Netflix)

Best Limited Event Series:

• The Book of Boba Fett (Disney+ / Lucasfilm)

• Hawkeye (Disney+ / Marvel)

• Midnight Mass (Netflix)

• Ms. Marvel (Disney+ / Marvel)

• Moon Knight (Disney+ / Marvel)

• Obi-Wan Kenobi (Disney+ / Lucasfilm )

Best Actor in a Streaming Series:

• Tom Hiddleston, Loki (Disney+ / Marvel)

• Oscar Isaac, Moon Knight (Disney+ / Marvel)

• Anthony Mackie, Falcon and the Winter Soldier (Disney+ / Marvel)

• Ewan McGregor, Obi-Wan Kenobi (Disney+ / Lucasfilm)

• Anson Mount, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Paramount+)

• Adam Scott, Severance (Apple TV+)

• Antony Starr, The Boys (Amazon)

Best Actress in a Streaming Series:

• Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things (Netflix)

• Britt Lower, Severance (Apple TV+)

• Erin Moriarty, The Boys (Amazon)

• Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision (Disney+ / Marvel)

• Beth Riesgraf, Leverage: Redemption (FreeVee)

• Kate Siegel, Midnight Mass (Netflix)

• Ming-Na Wen, The Book of Boba Fett (Disney+ / Lucasfilm)

Best Supporting Actor in a Streaming Series:

• Zach Cherry, Severance (Apple TV+)

• Ethan Hawke, Moon Knight (Disney+ / Marvel)

• Joel Kinnaman, For All Mankind (Apple TV+)

• Elliot Page, Umbrella Academy (Netflix)

• Ethan Peck, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Paramount+)

• Joseph Quinn, Stranger Things (Netflix)

• John Turturro, Severance (Apple TV+)

Best Supporting Actress in a Streaming Series:

• Patricia Arquette, Severance (Apple TV+)

• Danielle Brooks, Peacemaker (HBOMax)

• Jess Bush, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Paramount+)

• Nell Tiger, Free Servant (Apple TV+)

• Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision (Disney+ / Marvel)

• Moses Ingram, Obi-Wan Kenobi (Disney+ / Lucasfilm)

• Aleyse Shannon, Leverage: Redemption (FreeVee)

Best Performance by a Younger Actor:

• Vivien Lyra Blair, Obi-Wan Kenobi (Disney+ / Lucasfilm)

• Maxwell Jenkins, Lost in Space (Netflix)

• Gaten Matarazzo, Stranger Things (Netflix)

• Sadie Sink, Stranger Things (Netflix)

• Hailee Steinfeld, Hawkeye (Disney+ / Marvel)

• Iman Vellani, Ms. Marvel (Disney+ / Marvel)

Outstanding Guest Performance in a Streaming Series:

• Jensen Ackles, The Boys (Amazon)

• Take Burton, Leverage: Redemption (FreeVee)

• Hayden Christensen, Obi-Wan Kenobi (Disney+ / Lucasfilm)

• Rosario Dawson, The Mandalorian (Disney+ / Lucasfilm)

• Robert Englund, Stranger Things (Netflix)

• Tony Dalton, Hawkeye (Disney+ / Marvel)

• Jonathan Majors, Loki (Disney+ / Marvel)

The Star Wars franchise had great nominations, with 10 nominations in total.

