North American streaming hulu, is increasing its catalog of original productions in the coming months. The company has just acquired three films from production company Searchlight, and will release them in the coming months. Fire Island and Good Luck to You, Leo Grande will be available in June, and Not Okay will hit the platform in early August.

Comedy dramas get premiere date on Hulu

The first title to hit the platform is fire island, a modern romantic comedy directed by Andrew Ahn. Furthermore, the film is inspired by Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice. The story follows two best friends who decide to take a week-long vacation, with the help of cheap drinks and a group of acquaintances. The comedy is written by Joel Kim Booster and stars alongside Bowen Yang and Margaret Cho.

Oscar winner award winning Emma Thompson the movie premieres Good Luck to You, Leo Grande. The production is a dramedy that follows a retired schoolteacher, who decides to hire a young male escort named Leo Grande (Daryl McCormack) to have a new adventure. Directed by Sophie Hyde and written by Katy Brand, the film was featured at this year’s Sundance Film Festival.

In Not Okay the protagonist Danni Sanders (Zoey Deutch) has a mediocre life. She can’t take a vacation from her job, has no friends, no romantic interests, no perspective on life, and no social media following. However, when simulating a trip to Paris and posting on Instagram, a major incident happens in the French capital at the same time as her fake trip. Because of this, people start to think that Danni is one of the survivors. Not Okay is written and directed by Quinn Shephard.

Find out the movie release dates on Hulu:

Fire Island will be released on June 3, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande on June 17, and Not Okay on August 5. Additionally, Fire Island and Not Okay will be released worldwide on Disney+.

