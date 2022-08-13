CONMEBOL sets dates and times for Libertadores and Sudamericana semifinals

The semifinals of competitions organized by CONMEBOL already have a date and time. This Friday, the highest body of South American football released details about the next phase of the knockout stage of Libertadores and Sudamericana.

In the main competition on the continent, the Brazilians Palmeiras, Flamengo and Athletico-PR are still alive in the fight for the title. Verdão will face precisely the Hurricane, while the Carioca Rubro-Negro face Vélez Sarsfield, from Argentina.

Palmeiras will decide the spot in the final at home. The first leg will be on August 30, at Arena da Baixada, at 9:30 pm (Brasilia time). A week later, on the 6th of September, Allianz Parque will receive the match back, under the command of Palmeiras. The ball will roll once more at 9:30 pm. Both games will be broadcast from SBT in an open channel for all of Brazil.

Like Verdão, Flamengo will also have the advantage of deciding at home. The first match against Vélez will be in Argentina, at the José Amalfitani Stadium, in Buenos Aires. The ball rolls for this opening match at 9:30 pm on August 31st. Later, on the 7th of September, Maracanã will receive the match back, with Flamengo command, also at 21:30.

South American

The Sudamericana also has Brazilian teams fighting for the cup. After advancing through the quarterfinals, São Paulo and Atlético-GO remain in the race and will face each other for one of the semifinals. The other side of the bracket has a confrontation between Melgar, from Peru, and Independiente Del Valle, from Ecuador.

The semifinal between the Brazilians will be defined by São Paulo. The first leg will be played at Serra Dourada, on September 1, at 9:30 pm (Brasília time). The return, in Morumbi, will be on the 8th of the same month, also at 21:30.

For the other bracket, in the first leg, Independiente Del Valle will host Melgar, in Ecuador, at 7:15 pm on August 31. The return match will be played in Peru, at 7:15 pm on September 7.

Leave your comment