Corinthians X Palmeiras: probable teams, embezzlement and where to watch the Derby for the Brasileirão

This Saturday (13), Corinthians and palm trees will star in the third Derby of the season, valid for the twenty-second round of the Brazilian. The classic will be played at Neo Química Arena, in the neighborhood of Itaquera, in São Paulo.

Timão gathers the pieces after being eliminated by Flamengo in Libertadores and doesn’t want to let the rival shoot at the end of the table, given the six points of distance between the two.

Vítor Pereira no longer has the attacking midfielder Willian. O The club confirmed that it had accepted the termination request made by the athlete, who is no longer a Corinthians player. Besides him, the Corinthians coach will not be able to count on Maycon and Paulinho, both under the care of the medical department.

On the other hand, Abel Ferreira’s team is in the Libertadores semifinals after eliminating Atlético-MG, and leads the Brasileirão with 45 points.

The palmeirense coach will be able to relate for the first time Bruno Tabata, presented this Friday (12). He is regularized at the BID and ready to debut for Verdão in the Dérbi.

In the first round of the Brasileirão, Palmeiras thrashed Corinthians 3-0 at Arena Barueri, with goals from Gustavo Gómez, Rony and Dudu.

CORINTHIANS X PALM TREES

BRAZILIAN CHAMPIONSHIP – 22nd ROUND

Place: Neo Química Arena, São Paulo (SP)

Date and time: August 13, 2022 at 7pm

Referee: Raphael Claus (FIFA) [SP]Assistants: Danilo Ricardo Simon Manis (FIFA) [SP] and Rodrigo Figueiredo Henrique Correa (FIFA) [RJ]Video referee: Rodrigo Guarizo Ferreira do Amaral (VAR-FIFA) [SP]Where to watch: Premiere, real-time L! and in audio in the partner LANCE!/Voice of Sport

CORINTHIANS

Cassius; Fagner, Gil, Balbuena (Raul Gustavo) and Fábio Santos (Piton); Cantillo (Fausto Vera), Du Queiroz and Renato Augusto; Gustavo Mosquito (Adson), Yuri Alberto and Róger Guedes. Technician: Victor Pereira

DEFAULTS: Maycon (fracture of the second left toe) and Paulinho (torn knee ligament)

HANGING: Luís Miguel (assistant), Raul Gustavo, Du Queiroz and Giovane

PALM TREES

Weverton; Marcos Rocha (Mayke), Gustavo Gómez, Murilo and Piquerez; Danilo, Zé Rafael (Gabriel Menino) and Raphael Veiga; Dudu, Gustavo Scarpa and Rony (Lopez). Technician: Abel Ferreira

DEFAULTS: Jailson (knee surgery)

HANGING: Gustavo Gómez, Gabriel Menino, Rony and Abel Ferreira (coach)