Court investigates largest US Protestant church for sexual abuse

The Southern Baptist Church does its own investigation and found that leaders had been covering up cases since the year 2000.

Reproduction / Igrejabatista.net

Southern Baptist Church is the largest in the United States



The Justice Department of USA keeps open an investigation into sexual abuse against Southern Baptist Church, the largest Protestant denomination in the country, the congregation said in a statement this Friday, 12. Church officials said they are cooperating “fully” with the investigation and reiterated their regret over past “mistakes.” In mid-June, parishioners of the Southern Baptist Convention approved the creation and dissemination of a registry of pastors. sexually abusive, following a report that exposed past attempts to cover up such cases. The vote took place during the church’s annual meeting, held south of Los Angeles, which drew nearly 8,000 people to decide the future of America’s largest Protestant denomination, with nearly 15 million members and more than 47,000 churches nationwide. The majority of those present authorized both the publication of the names associated with the abuse reports and the updating of this list with cases that are discovered in the future. The decision came after the release in May of an independent report, commissioned by the church itself, which concluded that leaders ignored and even bullied abuse victims and covered up their complaints for at least two decades. The investigation, conducted by Guidepost Solutions, has covered complaints by children and women against pastors and church staff in the group since 2000. According to the report, church leaders already had a detailed list of members accused of abuse, but the kept secret while many on the list continued to work in churches across the country. Previously, the body had argued that it could not collect information on alleged abuses for interfering with the autonomy of each church.

*With information from EFE