Crimes of the Future: get to know Cronenberg’s mutant cinema – 07/13/2022 – Illustrated

“Patients suffering from severely pathological skin conditions induced by contemporary cosmetics” were treated at the House of Skin, which later went on to do dermatological experiments.

That’s what the first narration of “Crimes of the Future” tells us — not the one that is about to hit theaters on Thursday, but the eponymous second feature by Canadian filmmaker David Cronenberg, made in 1970.

This may remind us of the plot of the new film, with which the filmmaker returns to the good shape he hasn’t shown since “Marks of Violence”, in 2005. But, between one film and another, there are so many differences, besides being 52 years old that separate, that the biggest link between them is the signature.

Starting with the obvious observation that the cinema of 1970 was very different from the cinema of 2022, both in the filmmakers’ imagination and in the possibilities of dialogue with the public. But also by observing what each film represents in his career.

In one case, the use of amateur actors and narration as a replacement for dialogue, absent due to lack of budget for direct sound. A typical independent film by a talented filmmaker, but without the means to prove it, a limitation that occurs in its first four features, from “Stereo”, from 1969, to “Angered by Sex”, from 1977, however good be. On the other, the reckoning with an old obsession —the deformations of the body— present in many of his films.

But what would be the main brand of this director? What are the aesthetic or thematic recurrences that would make Cronenberg a true author, along the lines of what the “authors’ policy” preached, spread in the 1950s by the young Turks at Cahiers du Cinéma?

To say that it is simply the theme or sub-theme of the deformations of the body is an understatement. Perhaps the obsession with the scientific progress of medicine and the perversions of the human mind are themes broad enough to account for the variations we find in masterful and distinguished works such as “Sons of Fear”, from 1979, “Scanners – Your Mind Can Destroy” , from 1981, “Gêmeos – Mórbida Semelhança”, from 1988, “Crash – Estranhos Prazeres”, from 1996, “eXistenZ”, from 1999, or “Marcas da Violência”, from 2005. These are, in fact, his greatest films.

From an aesthetic point of view, there are not many recurrences of style in his cinema, as we can point out, for example, in the tracking shots of Stanley Kubrick or Kenji Mizoguchi, in the montage that follows memory flows in Alain Resnais, in the influence of photography and documentary. in Agnès Varda or even in the way of filming the landscapes and human relationships of a John Ford or a Michael Cimino.

Cronenberg’s style is normally understated and functional, almost like that of classic American cinema, of invisible editing and camera — and there is magnificent, sometimes almost imperceptible, work to achieve this invisibility.

Many may even consider the filmmaker an academic, since there is no personal style other than the shot-back shot and an incredible mastery in the timing of each cut and in the choices of angles and camera movements.

It is “Filhos do Medo”, his sixth feature, which promotes the leap from a talented, if tentative, camera direction to a classicism that allows better exploration of excrescences, deformations, mutations and bloodbaths. As a bonus, the film ends with one of the best uses of parallel editing in horror cinema. It’s not little.

In “Marcas da Violência”, the partnership with Viggo Mortensen was born, continued with the irregular “Senhores do Crime”, in 2006, and “A Method Dangerous”, in 2011, reaching the new “Crimes of the Future”, which restores the partnership in the axes of a good cinema. In the 21st century, smaller films complete his filmography – 2002’s “Spider”, 2012’s “Cosmopolis” and 2014’s “Map to the Stars” – his weakest work, even embarrassing at times.

The recent “Crimes of the Future” has the undeniable merit of appearing to be two similar films, due to the tone and the creation of a particular world of bizarreness, a kind of informal trilogy of the new flesh -“Videodrome”, from 1983, and the paradigmatic “eXistenZ “.

The first plays with the VCR era and the cultural transformation it entailed, including the rise of pornography and snuff movies — which depict real murders. More – he already anticipates the symbiosis between human flesh and synthetic material, also subject to transformations. It is the incarnation of video.

“eXistenZ” was the last original script by Cronenberg before “Crimes of the Future”, which perhaps facilitates the comparison between them, much more justified than between the two films that share the same name. In it we also have the cry for the death of an old order and one of the most intelligent narrative shuffles of the last 30 years.

It is also worth mentioning three notable films – “The Fly”, from 1986, his first and only blockbuster; “The Dead Zone”, from 1983, one of the best adaptations of Stephen King; and “M. Butterfly”, from 1993, which promotes a daring and premonitory sexual transformation disguised as innocence. Cronenberg thinks of cinema as a game of oddities and transformations.