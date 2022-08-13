Cruzeiro sells more than 20,000 tickets for a game with Chape in Brasilia

photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DAPress Cruzeiro and Chape will face off for the 24th round of Serie B

Cruzeiro fans have already bought more than 20,000 tickets for the match against Chapecoense. The game will be this Saturday (13/8), at 16:30, at the Man Garrincha stadium, in Brasilia, for the 24th round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship.

For this match, Raposa put up for sale a load of 24,000 tickets. Tickets cost from R$180 to R$240, both with the benefit of half-price with the donation of 1kg of non-perishable food.

The sectors available in the stadium for purchase are Lower Chairs and Hospitality. The first has a greater proximity to the lawn, while the other area has upholstered seats, restrooms and exclusive bars next to the stands.

Raposa leads Serie B, with 52 points – nine more than vice-leader Grmio and 19 ahead of Londrina, the first team outside the G4. Even away from home, the celestial club expects a good crowd against Chapecoense, which occupies the 16th position, with 24 points.

Why will the game be in Brasilia?

The duel in the Brazilian capital has commanded the field of Raposa. The Minas Gerais club was forced to find an alternative to replace Mineiro, who was already booked for a country show on that date. Independência, in Belo Horizonte, was also not available.

The reason for the change is the holding of the musical event Histrias, the Show of the Century. On the same date as the match, Gigante da Pampulha will receive the presence of country singers such as Chitozinho and Xoror, Bruno and Marrone, Zez Di Camargo and Luciano, Edson and Hudson, Leonardo and Gian and Giovani.

Cruzeiro x Chapecoense tickets

sectors

Lower Chair: BRL 180 (full) – BRL 90 (half*)

*With a donation of 1kg of non-perishable food (no cornmeal and salt will be accepted)

Hospitality: BRL 240 (full) BRL 120 (half*)

*With a donation of 1kg of non-perishable food (no cornmeal and salt will be accepted)

Children up to 2 years old do not pay.

Outlets

(10% fee on debit and credit card payments)

Globo Esporte Taguatinga Centro (cash and card sales)

Block C 9 Lot 07 Taguatinga Centro, Brasilia – DF

Hours: 9 am to 6:30 pm

Grandes Torcidas (cash and card sale)

Address- CLS 308 BLOCK TO STORES 22/26

Telephone – 3242 1265

Opening hours – 9 am to 6 pm