Cruzeiro vs Chapecoense: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing | Brazilian series b

Cruzeiro and Chapecoense face each other this Saturday, at 16:30 (Brasília time), at Estádio Mané Garrincha, in Brasília. The match is valid for the 24th round of the Campeonato Brasileiro Série B. O ge tracks all bids in Real Time, with exclusive videos (click here to access) .

+ See the updated table of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship

The game will be played in the Federal District because of the musical show, this weekend, at Mineirão, in Belo Horizonte.

Cruzeiro remains sovereign in the lead of Serie B, with 52 points, and started the round with a 19 advantage for the 5th. Unbeaten for six games, with four wins and two draws, the team comes from a triumph over Londrina, away from home, and tries to remain 100% home in the competition.

Chapecoense has an important mission to win the first points against leader Cruzeiro. On the other hand, it has in its favor, great results against teams from the G-4. Of the 25 points he has on the leaderboard, nine are from duels with Grêmio, Vasco and Bahia. Verdão will cling to the good campaign away from home to score in Brasília. The team from Santa Catarina is in 15th place and has only two points more than the first team of the Z-4, the CSA.

For the team from Santa Catarina, a victory at the Mané Garrincha stadium also means winning three triumphs: breaking the five-game winning streak; move away from the relegation zone; and take on the best campaign as a visitor in the championship, which today belongs to Raposa.

Streaming: Premiere, with narration by Rogério Corrêa and comments by Fábio Júnior and Henrique Fernandes; Janette Mara Arcanjo commands Central do Apito.

Cruzeiro – Coach: Paulo Pezzolano

The coach has the possibility of repeating the team for the third consecutive game, but it is unlikely that he will. Among the related, the news are Marquinhos Cipriano and Wesley Gasolina, registered this week, and Willian Oliveira and Rafa Silva, released from the medical department.

With the exception of Rafa, the other three have a chance to appear in the starting lineup, as well as Edu, who was on the bench in the last two rounds.

Likely lineup: Rafael Cabral; Zé Ivaldo, Lucas Oliveira and Eduardo Brock; Wesley Gasolina (Daniel Jr), Neto Moura, Willian Oliveira (Filipe Machado), Chay and Matheu Bidu (Marquinhos Cipriano); Bruno Rodrigues and Edu (Luvannor)

Who is out: Willian Oliveira and Rafa Silva (transition to the field); João Paulo, Jajá, Leo Pais, Stênio and Geovane Jesus (medical department).

Willian Oliveira and Rafa Silva (transition to the field); João Paulo, Jajá, Leo Pais, Stênio and Geovane Jesus (medical department). hanging: Chay, Lucas Oliveira, Neto Moura, Paulo Pezzolano, Rafael Cabral and Willian Oliveira.

+ More Cruise news

2 of 4 Probable Cruzeiro team against Chapecoense — Photo: ge Probable Cruzeiro team against Chapecoense — Photo: ge

Chapecoense – Coach: Marcelo Cabo

Marcelo Cabo will have to deal, once again, with embezzlement in the starting lineup. Defender Victor Ramos is suspended for his third yellow card. Striker Perotti felt discomfort in his thigh and was spared. Right-back Maílton, away from the pitch since the match with Grêmio, returned to training with the team only on Thursday, and did not travel to Brasília.

Likely lineup: Saul; Ronei, Léo, Xandão and Fernando; Matheus Bianqui and Darlan; Felipe Ferreira, Thomas and Alisson; Jonathan.

Who is out: Victor Ramos (suspended), Marcelo Santos, Maílton and Perotti (spared).

Victor Ramos (suspended), Marcelo Santos, Maílton and Perotti (spared). hanging: Kevin, Lima, Marcelo Freitas, Matheus Bianqui and Ronei.

+ More news from Chapecoense

Referee: Savio Pereira Sampaio (FIFA/DF)

Savio Pereira Sampaio (FIFA/DF) Assistant 1: Lucas Costa Modesto (DF)

Lucas Costa Modesto (DF) Assistant 2: Leila Naiara Moreira da Cruz (FIFA/DF)

Leila Naiara Moreira da Cruz (FIFA/DF) VAR: Marcio Henrique de Gois (SP)

Marcio Henrique de Gois (SP) Fourth referee: Rodrigo Batista Raposo (DF)