Cruzeiro welcomes Chape in Brasilia and tries to keep 100% as home team

photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Pezzolano will have almost maximum strength at Cruzeiro for a game with Chape

Absolute leader of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship, Cruzeiro counts down the days to celebrate the return of the national elite. This Saturday (13/8), the celestial team will have a duel that can make the scenario even more favorable. At 4:30 pm, Raposa will face Chapecoense (15th place, with 25 points), at the Man Garrincha stadium, in Brasília, for the 24th round.

Cruzeiro comfortably leads the competition, with 52 points – nine more than vice-leader Bahia and 19 ahead of Londrina, the first team outside the G4. This is the biggest lead from first to fifth at this point in Division Two since the current format (20-club straight points) was adopted in 2006.

The Minas Gerais team is also looking for another great feat: to finish the competition undefeated as home team. This time, however, he will not be able to count on Mineiro’s strength.

And, apparently, the people from Cruzeiro bought the idea and promise another great party in the stands. According to the last partial number of tickets sold, released this Friday (12/8), more than 20,000 people purchased tickets – around 24,000 tickets were put on sale.

Highest average attendance in Serie B

So far, Cruzeiro has won all 11 games it has played as home team. The good performance within their domains qualified the Minas Gerais club to fight for access and title after three years in Serie B.

Ranking of Cruzeiro at home audiences in Serie B 11 Cruzeiro 1 x 0 Londrina – 14,074 fans, in Mineiro, for the 4th round of Serie B; income of R$ 316,889.00 – photo: Alexandra Guzanshe/EM/DAPress 11 Cruzeiro 1 x 0 Londrina – 14,074 fans, in Mineiro, for the 4th round of Serie B; income of R$ 316,889.00 – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DAPress 10 Cruzeiro 1 x 0 Brusque – 19,115 fans, in Mineiro, for the 2nd round of Serie B; income of R$ 542,074.50 – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DAPress 10 Cruzeiro 1 x 0 Brusque – 19,115 fans, in Mineiro, for the 2nd round of Serie B; income of R$ 542,074.50 – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DAPress 9 Cruzeiro 1 x 0 Grmio – 21,831 fans, at Independência, for the 6th round of Serie B; income of R$ 610,879.00 – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DAPress 9 Cruzeiro 1 x 0 Grmio – 21,831 fans, at Independência, for the 6th round of Serie B; income of R$ 610,879.00 – photo: Alexandra Guzanshe/EM/DAPress 8 Cruzeiro 2 x 0 Vila Nova – 34,957 fans, in Mineiro, for the 16th round of Serie B; income of R$ 951,228.50 – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro 8 Cruzeiro 2 x 0 Vila Nova – 34,957 fans, in Mineiro, for the 16th round of Serie B; income of R$ 951,228.50 – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro 7 Cruzeiro 2 x 1 Sport – 39,032 fans, in Mineiro, for the 15th round of Serie B; income of BRL 1,008,670.50 – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DA Press 7 Cruzeiro 2 x 1 Sport – 39,032 fans, in Mineiro, for the 15th round of Serie B; income of BRL 1,008,670.50 – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DA Press 6 Cruzeiro 2 x 0 CRB – ​​42,004 fans, in Mineiro, for the 11th round of Serie B; income of BRL 1,498,743.50 – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DAPress 6 Cruzeiro 2 x 0 CRB – ​​42,004 fans, in Mineiro, for the 11th round of Serie B; income of BRL 1,498,743.50 – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DAPress 5 Cruzeiro 2 x 0 Tombense – 42,274 fans, in Mineiro, for the 22nd round of Serie B; income of R$ 1,264,718.00 – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DAPress 5 Cruzeiro 2 x 0 Tombense – 42,274 fans, in Mineiro, for the 22nd round of Serie B; income of R$ 1,264,718.00 – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DAPress 4 Cruzeiro 2 x 1 Novorizontino – 46,890 fans, in Mineiro, for the 18th round of Serie B; income of R$ 1,453,852.00 – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DAPress 4 Cruzeiro 2 x 1 Novorizontino – 46,890 fans, in Mineiro, for the 18th round of Serie B; income of R$ 1,453,852.00 – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DAPress 3 Cruzeiro 1 x 0 Bahia – 49,066 fans, in Mineiro, for the 20th round of Serie B; income of R$ 1,649,181.04 – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DAPress 3 Cruzeiro 1 x 0 Bahia – 49,066 fans, in Mineiro, for the 20th round of Serie B; income of R$ 1,649,181.04 – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DAPress 2 Cruzeiro 2 x 0 Ponte Preta – 58,076 fans, in Mineiro, for the 13th round of Serie B; income of BRL 2,378,469.50 – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DAPress 2 Cruzeiro 2 x 0 Ponte Preta – 58,076 fans, in Mineiro, for the 13th round of Serie B; income of BRL 2,378,469.50 – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DAPress 1 Cruzeiro 2 x 0 Sampaio Corra – 58,397 fans, in Mineiro, for the 8th round of Serie B; income of BRL 2,466,489.50 – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DAPress 1 Cruzeiro 2 x 0 Sampaio Corra – 58,397 fans, in Mineiro, for the 8th round of Serie B; income of BRL 2,466,489.50 – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DAPress

The good form on the field is also related to the support coming from the stands. Raposa is in first place in the public ranking of the national competition, with 38,701 media fans.

Paulo Pezzolano also counts on this unconditional support in the clash against Chape. For the coach, the fans will be fundamental for Cruzeiro to achieve their 12th triumph as home team. “We need them in every game supporting us as if it were a final. The fans who go to the stadium will help us win this game,” he said.

How does the cruise arrive?

For this Saturday’s match, Pezzolano will have almost maximum strength at Raposa. Regularized in the CBF’s Dirio Informative Bulletin (BID), left-back Marquinhos Cipriano and right-back Wesley Gasolina were listed for the first time and may debut.

photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Recovered from a thigh injury, Rafa Silva is back in Cruzeiro

The other news in the list of players called up for the game are on account of the returns of midfielder Willian Oliveira and striker Rafael Silva. The two players missed the last celestial engagements due to a dislocated right shoulder and an injury to the right thigh, respectively.

On the other hand, the absences were due to the right-back Geovane Jesus (injury to the right thigh) and the versatile Leonardo Pais (injury to the right foot). Although he has already returned to physical activities after dislocating his right shoulder, striker Stnio was preserved.

New heavenly reinforcement for the rest of the season, forward Lincoln has not yet been registered with the IDB and, therefore, did not travel with the delegation to Brasilia.

How to get to Chapecoense

Victor Ramos is suspended for the third yellow card. Perotti felt discomfort in his thigh and was spared. J Malton, away from the pitch since the match against Grmio, for the 21st round of Serie B, returned to training this Thursday (11/8) and did not travel to Brasilia.

For defender Lo, who defended the colors of Cruzeiro from 2010 to 2020, this was a remarkable moment. The defender said that he hopes to be well received by Cruzeiro in another duel against the former club.

“It’s always a good feeling, because of the history I created at Cruzeiro of great titles and achievements. It’s been 11 years working with the Cruzeiro shirt. Today, playing against Cruzeiro is a joy, a very good feeling, because of all the problems we face “, said.

CRUZEIRO x CHAPECOENSE

cruise

Rafael Cabral; Z Ivaldo, Lucas Oliveira and Eduardo Brock; Wesley Gasolina (Daniel Jnior), Machado (Willian Oliveira), Neto Moura and Matheus Bidu; Bruno Rodrigues, Chay and Luvannor (Edu).

technician: Paulo Pezzolano.

Chapecoense

Saul; Ronei, Lo, Xando and Kevin; Darlan, Matheus Bianqui and Claudinho; Felipe Ferreira, Alisson and Jonathan.

technician: Marcelo Cabo.

Place: Man Garrincha Stadium, in Brasilia

date and time: Saturday, August 13, 2022 at 4:30 pm

Reason: 24th round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship

referee: Svio Pereira Sampaio (Fifa/DF)

assistants: Lucas Costa Modesto (DF) and Leila Naiara Moreira da Cruz (Fifa/DF)

VAR: Mrcio Henrique de Gois (SP)

transmission: Premiere