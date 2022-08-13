Cruzeiro X Chapecoense – Supersports

14
Daniel Jnior passes too hard on the right for Bruno Rodrigues and round gets lost on the side.
Felipe Ferreira dominates near midfield and is fouled down.
ALMOST!!! Bidu crosses with a detour on the left, Saulo recovers and slaps!
Cruzeiro presses and goes up in search of a tie.
Bruno Rodrigues advances to the right, divides with the marking and gives goal kick.
A corner is taken in the area and Verdo’s defense pushes away.
Chay presses Ronei’s exit, curls up and gets a corner kick.
Felipe Ferreira scores his first goal with the Chapecoense shirt.
GOOOOOOOLLL DA CHAPECOENSE!!! FELIPE FERREIRA!!! Shirt 94 receives on the right, arrives at the entrance of the area, kicks low with a left-handed and sends in the left corner of Rafael Cabral opening the score in Man Garrincha!
Long throw on the right for William Popp. Eduardo Brock anticipates and makes the cut.
Bidu takes advantage of leftovers at the entrance of the area and finishes on top.
Bidu puts Ronei’s legs in from the left, but he can’t evolve.
Bruno Rodrigues launched in front by the right, does not reach and the ball is lost by the base line.
EAT THE! Ball rolling for Cruzeiro and Chapecoense!
Almost everything ready for the start of the game.
Athletes profiled for the performance of the national anthem of Brazil.
Players from both teams enter Man Garrincha’s lawn.
In the 1st round, Cruzeiro beat Chapecoense 2×0 at Arena Cond. Geovane Jesus and Edu scored the goals.
Marcio Henrique de Gois (SP) commands VAR. Vitor Carmona Metestaine (SP) the assistant and Marrubson Melo Freitas (DF) the observer.
Savio Pereira Sampaio (DF) is the referee of the match. Lucas Costa Modesto (DF) and Leila Naiara Moreira da Cruz (DF) are the assistants.
Vagner, Cleylton, Jonathan, Kevin, Frazan, Betinho, Marcelo Freitas, Lima, Chrystian and Thoms are the reserves.
Chapecoense goes to the field with Saulo; Ronei, Lo, Xando and Fernando; Pablo Oliveira, Matheus Bianqui, Darlan, Felipe Ferreira and Alisson Farias; William Popp.
Victor Ramos is suspended and does not play.
Verdo do Oeste has not won for 5 rounds, is in 16th place with 25 points and needs a victory to get away from the relegation zone.
On the bench are Gabriel Mesquita, Wagner Leonardo, Wesley Gasolina, Fernando Canesin, Pablo Siles, Pedro Castro, Willian Oliveira, Edu, Rafael Silva and Rodolfo.
Cruzeiro is scheduled with Rafael Cabral; Z Ivaldo, Lucas Oliveira and Eduardo Brock; Daniel Jnior, Neto Moura, Filipe Machado, Chay and Matheus Bidu; Bruno Rodrigues and Henrique Luvannor.
Joo Paulo, Jaj, Leo Pais, Stnio and Geovane Jesus are injured and do not play.
Undefeated for 6 rounds, Raposa leads Serie B with 52 points, 10 ahead of Bahia.
The good weather in the Federal District. Thermometers read 28C at this point.
The game will be held at the Man Garrincha stadium in Brasilia.
Hello fans! Today we will follow the duel between Cruzeiro and Chapecoense in a match valid for the 24th round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship.