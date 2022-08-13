Dave Lea, Batman interpreter in the action scenes of the film with Michael Keaton, dies

Dave Lea became known as a stuntman in the two Batman films starring Michael Keaton and directed by Tim Burton.





Dave Lea, a stuntman famous for his work in the two Batman films starring Michael Keaton and directed by Tim Burton, died at age 67 on August 6 of cancer. This information was reported by TMZ after a close friend of Lea informed them of her death.

Dave Lea was born in London, England, and moved to Los Angeles, United States, after traveling the world for many years to study various forms of martial arts, eventually finding a career as a stuntman and choreographer in Los Angeles.

Lea gained recognition for her work on Tango & Cash – The Avengers, where she worked with Sylvester Stallone to train and choreograph her fight sequences. It was his first film and quickly led him to work on other great films, such as Batman with Keaton and directed by Tim Burton: Batman and Batman: Returns, in addition to others of the hero such as Batman Forever and Batman & Robin.

He also acted as a stuntman in other well-known films such as Lethal Weapon 3, Operation Kickbox 2 – Win or Win, Fire Against Fire, The Rock, Con Air: Escape Route, Daredevil – The Man Without Fear. In addition to her stunt work, Lea has also trained many actors in preparation for their action movie roles, including Sylvester Stallone, Ashley Judd, Ben Affleck, Colin Farrell, Tom Cruise, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Ewan McGregor, Scarlett Johansson, Will Smith. , Sandra Bullock, Michelle Pfeiffer, Famke Janssen, Dennis Quaid and David Boreanaz.

Lea has traveled the world studying various forms of martial arts with some of the most prominent instructors in the field, including Dan Inosanto, who trained under Bruce Lee. Among the many styles she studied, Lea trained in Shotokan Karate, Aikido, Escrima, Wing Chun Kung Fu, Shaolin Kung Fu, Fu Jow Pai, White Crane Kung Fu, Leopard Kung Fu, Snake Kung Fu, Southern Dragon Kung Fu, Hapkune-Do and Kickboxing.