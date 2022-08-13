David Luiz reveals ‘sincere conversation’ that changed Léo Pereira and says what Flamengo has that ‘will not feel in every club in the world’

David Luiz spoke about ‘sincere conversation’ that helped his defense duo at Flamengo

O Flamengo came out of the crisis of the first half of 2022 and is going through a great phase at this time of the season, coming from two wins over the Corinthians in the quarter-finals of CONMEBOL Libertadores. One of the athletes that represents this change is Léo Pereira: the defender went from being criticized and starting to being praised by the fans.

“Léo is a tremendous player, with a lot of quality, and one day I had a conversation with Léo and I was very honest with him”said David Luiz about the player’s transformation in an interview published by ge this Saturday.

“I said: ‘Leo, as long as I don’t see your eye shining and the flame lighting up inside you, things won’t happen in football. I’m telling you from the bottom of my heart, I played with players who have the quality to play for any team in Brazil, and all you have to do is put it out there. And put that out every day,’” said the experienced defender to his fellow position.

“‘I know you’ve had a lot of bad times here at Flamengo, it’s not easy.maybe there were few people who hugged you, but forget it. Now is a new time, a new time’. And I talked it over with him when we weren’t even playing together yet”, continued the defender.

“Suddenly we happened to play together, and it was a very good thing for us. We managed to get along well and maybe this human connectivity that we had before professional realization made it possible for us to present a very positive work afterwards”, added David Luiz.

What is only possible to feel in Flamengo?

Making a successful duo with Léo Pereira, David Luiz has been at Flamengo since November 2021 and has yet to lift any trophies. Despite this, the defender already feels a special affection for the club and even points out something unique to the red-black team.

“I think Flamengo gives you the opportunity, every week, to have feelings that you won’t feel in every club, in every place and in every game in the world. Flamengo is ‘everything too much’. It’s all skin deep. You feel it every day. Flamengo’s training is special, Flamengo’s game is special. You put on the Flamengo shirt is special. For me, Flamengo is living the best football has”, defined David Luiz.

In 5th place in the Brazilian championshipnine points behind the leader palm treesFlamengo returns to the field this Sunday, at Maracanã, to face the Atletico-PR. In the semifinal of Conmebol Libertadores, the opponent will be the Argentine Vélez Sarsfield.

The first leg will be on August 31, a Wednesday, in Buenos Aires, at 21:30 (Brasília time). The return will be on September 7, Wednesday, at Maracanã, also at 9:30 pm. Both matches will be broadcast live on ESPN on Star+.