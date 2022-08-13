Davó decides in the second half and Bahia beats Ituano 2-0



Source: Felipe Oliveira / EC Bahia

Bahia won another match at Arena Fonte Nova. This time, the tricolor team defeated Ituano 2-0, with goals scored by Davó in the second stage.

With the triumph, the Esquadrão momentarily resumes the second place in Serie B, with 43 points, and can open up to nine advantage for the fifth place in this round.

The next match will be on Tuesday (16), against Londrina, away from home.

THE GAME

With yet another large crowd at Fonte Nova, the start of the game was marked by tricolor pressure, which made the opposing goalkeeper work on Copete’s submission and Mugni’s corner cross.

Acting at home, the Squad found more space to exchange passes in the attacking field and, with that, finished more often. In the 19th minute, Jefferson Paulino saved a strong shot made by Mugni.

Despite Bahia’s strong start, the match started to become more balanced from the middle of the first half, with Ituano managing to find their gaps to counterattack. Danilo Fernandes also worked to avoid an opponent’s goal.

From there, spaces in the Squad’s attack became more scarce. And in this sense, Matheus Bahia appeared as a surprise man on two occasions to surprise his opponent. The archer held them both.

In the second half, Copete again had chances to open the scoring and failed. At five minutes, the player kicked and saw the ball pass the side of the post. Already at ten, he had the goal wide open, after a corner kick, but he missed the moment to conclude.

Dissatisfied with his team’s offensive production, coach Enderson Moreira made two changes, removing Rodallega and Copete from the game, with Davó and Ricardo Goulart entering the field in the 15th minute.

The changes took effect quickly. At 23, Ricardo Goulart received a pass on the right wing and crossed low to the center of the area. Davó appeared between the defenders and concluded for the goal.

The game, which was at a leisurely pace, took on a nervous tone in the 31st minute, when defender Didi, from Bahia, and defender Giménez, from Ituano, got involved in confusion. Each received a red card.

The score was set with a goal scored by Davó, in the 41st minute. After a kick to the attacking field, the striker won the defense and kicked for cover, taking advantage of the advanced positioning of the opposing goalkeeper.