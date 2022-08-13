Do I need to change SIM chip to use 5G?

Promising significant advances in the mobile internet with speeds up to 100 times faster, minimal delays in connections and growth of the Internet of Things (IoT), 5G debuted worldwide using 3 different formats. This split raised questions about how users could take advantage of the benefits of the new network, including whether it would be necessary to change the SIM chip currently in use.

The answer varies from operator to operator and even the format of the network — most of them, for example, require changing the chip and contracting a new plan for users to access the faster 5G. There is still an alternative: the eSIM, available in some advanced devices on the market.

Claro offers three different types of 5G: 5G DSS, which basically uses 4G antennas and frequency; the 5G NSA (Non Standalone), which still maintains the 4G antennas, but operates on the higher frequencies aimed at 5G; and 5G SA (Standalone), also known as “pure” 5G, which uses its own antennas and the highest frequencies.

Claro customers can access 5G DSS and NSA with the chip they already have, but 5G SA (or 5G+, as the operator calls it) requires new chip and plan (Image: Reproduction/Claro)

For DSS and NSA, the operator does not require the SIM card to be replaced — the user will have access to both even if they keep the old SIM card. For SA, however, the company explains that it is necessary to purchase an exclusive chip and a compatible plan, although there are no details on the official website about prices. The purchase and contracting can be carried out in one of the company’s stores across the country, in cities where the signal is already activated.

TIM

Like Claro, TIM offers the three 5G formats, but it will not require the exchange of the chip for any of them. All current company customers will have access to 5G DSS and NSA for free, as long as they have a compatible cell phone and are in the coverage area. The exception is for 5G SA, which also does not require a chip change, but will require contracting a new plan, the “5G Booster”.

TIM is the only one of the three largest operators in the country to guarantee that it is not necessary to change the SIM chip to 5G SA — but it does require contracting an additional plan (Image: Reproduction/TIM)

Users who purchase Booster 5G will have three free months of use, then pay R$15 to R$20 after the trial period. If this contract has been made up to three months after the launch of the 5G signal in the city in question, the company provides another 12 months free of charge. During this period, the offer is initially offered to postpaid customers, followed by the owners of Control lines and, finally, prepaid lines.

Alive

Vivo follows in the footsteps of competitors by offering the three 5G standards, and approaches Claro by also requiring the exchange of the SIM chip for access to 5G SA. On the other hand, the operator says that all users have access to all formats of the new network in any plan currently available at no additional cost, just having a compatible cell phone and being in the coverage area.

Like Claro, Vivo requires the exchange of the SIM chip for access to 5G SA, but guarantees that it will not charge additional fees for the faster connection in compatible plans (Image: Reproduction/Vivo)

Prices for 5G-compatible chips are not reported on the official website, and it is necessary to go to a store to purchase the component.

eSIM activation is alternative

Those looking to avoid possible obstacles or high charges on compatible SIM chips can still use eSIM, or Embedded SIM (embedded SIM, in free translation), technology that guarantees access to 5G SA. As the name suggests, it is an additional processor installed in certain smartphone models that has the ability to function as a SIM chip, but without the stress of changing it in the process, as it is built-in.

The eSIM (represented in the image as an e-chip) is an additional processor integrated into certain cell phones capable of acting as a SIM chip (Image: Reproduction/Of course)

Its activation depends on a QR Code, sold by the operator of choice, and has advantages and disadvantages: although it can be activated quickly and supports more than one line (even if they are not active simultaneously), the use of the eSIM will require the user to enter contact the service provider to transfer the line whenever you buy a new cell phone, a problem that does not exist with the physical SIM.

