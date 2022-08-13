Do you invest in the financial market? So watch these movies

American cinema has produced award-winning films about the financial market, most of them based on real and electrifying stories.

American cinema has produced award-winning films about the financial market, most of them based on real and electrifying stories of gains and losses. In some, you can learn what to do with your investments. But most feature films show what investors should not do.

Therefore, the E-Investor made a selection of six films available on streaming platforms so you can learn how the complex, and at the same time cinematic, world of investments and finance works.

The Big Short (2015)

Adam McKay’s film is based on a book by Michael Lewis. Michael Burry (Christian Bale) is a Wall Street guru who, after realizing the imminent default in the housing market, decides to invest against him. Jared Vennett (Ryan Gosling) also follows Burry’s perception and tries to make money in anticipation of financial tragedy.

The film also shows the personalities of Mark Baum (Steve Carell), director of FrontPoint, a subsidiary of Morgan Stanley, and Ben Rickert (Brad Pitt), a former banker who returns to the game when he is approached by two young men. Margot Robbie and Selena Gomez star in the film, which won an Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, GloboPlay, HBO Max and Netflix.

Youtube: R$ 6.90 rent

The Wolf of Wall Street (2013)

Nominated for five Oscars, Martin Scorsese’s film tells the true story of stockbroker Jordan Belfort (Leonardo DiCaprio). After losing his job, he works at a company that sells modest securities off the stock market. Alongside friends like Donnie (Jonah Hill), he creates the company Stratton Oakmont and uses illegal schemes to get along, until he catches the attention of the FBI. Margot Robbie and Matthew McConaughey also star in the production.

Where to watch: HBO Max

Amazon Prime Video, YouTube and Google Play Movies: (R$2.90 for rent)

Margin Call – The Day Before the End (2011)

The film opens with a day of mass layoffs at an unnamed Wall Street financial institution. But it is clear to the most attentive viewer that the bank was inspired by Lehman Brothers, which crashed with the bursting of the housing bubble.

Experienced risk analyst Eric Dale (Stanley Tucci) is one of those let go, but before leaving the building, he leaves a flash drive with another employee, young Peter Sullivan (Zachary Quinto), asking for “care”. After analyzing the data, Sullivan discovers that an economic catastrophe is looming.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

The Wizard of Lies (2017)

With Robert De Niro and Michelle Pfeiffer in the cast, the feature film is based on the book by journalist Diana B. Henriques. De Niro plays Bernie Madoff, a Wall Street legend who had a powerful investment fund, circulated among New York’s rich and famous, and set up a financial pyramid scheme that promised big returns.

Where to watch: HBO Go

The First Million (2000)

Seth (Giovanni Ribisi) is a young man who runs an underground casino when he was recruited to work at a stockbroker with the promise of getting rich.

But the brokerage works on the basis of “pump and dump”: its own brokers create artificial demands for the papers, which can put everything at risk. Vin Diesel and Ben Affleck also participate in the feature film directed by Ben Younger.

Where to watch: HBO Go

Wall Street – Power and Greed (1987)

Oliver Stone’s film, although fictional, was considered an accurate portrayal of the rawness and ambition that surrounded Wall Street in the mid-1980s. Stockbroker Bud Fox (Charlie Sheen) tries in every way to get close to the powerful investor. Gordon Gekko.

After succeeding and becoming his apprentice, Fox begins to be guided by Gekko, who asks him to spy on the CEO of a large company. Through privileged information, Fox and Gekko profit and draw the attention of the equivalent body in the United States to the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM). The film has a sequel, Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps (2010).

Where to watch: Star+

