Eduardo Vargas could leave Atlético Mineiro for another Brazilian giant in 2023

Considered by many as the great ‘pivot’ in the elimination of Atlético Mineiro in Libertadores, Eduardo Vargas may leave the club next year. The expulsion against Palmeiras in the final moments of the 90-minute decision did not go down well, not even with coach Cuca, who stated that he will ‘collect him’.

In this way, the player’s name begins to gain strength outside the club. Despite still having a long contract, Atletico would not be willing to make it difficult to leave if a proposal arrives, as published by Nicola.

However, something should only arrive next year since, this season, Vargas can no longer play for another Serie A club. had not renewed his contract.

Vargas’ passage through Galo

Vargas arrived at the Minas Gerais club in 2020, having been a key player for the Minas Gerais club in the three titles won the following year, ending the season with 4 assists and 13 goals in 43 matches played.

However, this season, the player has not been having the same performance. In the 29 games in which he played, there were only 6 participations in goals, three of them in the Brasileirão, another two in the Campeonato Mineiro and one in the Supercopa do Brasil.