Eleven people die in Montenegro after gunman opened fire during family fight

Author of the massacre came to randomly shoot people on the street and was killed by police

Police car parked on the street where there was a massacre in the Montenegrin town of Cetinje



At least 11 people died during a shooting on Friday in the city of Cetinje, in Montenegro, the Balkan public broadcaster reported. “Eleven people died and six were injured, including a police officer,” public broadcaster RTCG said. One of the victims was the shooter himself. O shooting took place in Cetinje, about 36 km west of Podgorica, the Montenegrin capital, as part of a family dispute that escalated into a massacre. The shooter was killed by police. Before being shot, he would pick random targets on the street. It was the deadliest incident in decades in this former Yugoslav republic on the Adriatic coast. “It was aunprecedented raged”, lamented Dritan Abazovic, Prime Minister of Montenegro.

❗️ In Montenegro, in the village of Medovina, there is shooting: there are wounded and dead, according to unconfirmed information, among them are children. According to local media, an unidentified person opened fire on passers-by. pic.twitter.com/3O91NOlH3P — marina alikantes (@Marianna9110) August 12, 2022

*With information from AFP