Emily Blunt and Ryan Gosling will make a movie together

The actress Emily Blunt (from “A Quiet Place: Part II”) has joined the cast of the film “The Fall Guy”which will be led by Ryan Gosling (from “Hidden Agent”). Both will be led by David Leitch (the same as the recently premiered “Bullet Train”). The information is from the Deadline website.

“The Fall Guy” is based on the TV series of the same name (or “Tough on the Fall” in Brazil), which aired between 1981 and 1986. The program followed the adventures of a movie stuntman who also acted as a bounty hunter. The actor Lee Majors did the protagonist Colt Seavers – role that will fit Ryan Gosling in the movie.

The feature film is in the care of Universal Pictures. The premiere is scheduled for March 1, 2024. Before, Emily Blunt will premiere the film “Oppenheimer” and Ryan Gosling will premiere “Barbie”, both scheduled to hit theaters in 2023. They are already recorded.

John Krasinski Doesn’t Deny Emily Blunt Rumors In ‘Fantastic Four’

The actor John Krasinski is not so good at off-tracking the Marvel audience. He appeared on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” and was asked about the film “Fantastic Four”, just announced by the studio. John said that “not allowed to say anything”, which confirms its participation in the cast. Only someone with a connection to the production would not have authorization for something.

Rumors that he will star in the “Fantastic Four” have been around since he played the Mr. fantastic in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”, blockbuster at the beginning of the year. Furthermore, it is also speculated that, in addition to John Krasinskiyour wife Emily Blunt will be in the movie as the Invisible Woman.

Jimmy Fallon tried to get something out of John about Emily. When he heard the question about it, John pretended to be shot: “It’s a Marvel dart. There’s a guy walking around.” A joke to say you really can’t say anything. If it was a lie, just deny it, right?