Episode 2 schedule and details!

Tales of the Walking Dead Episode 2 premieres tomorrow and we have the premiere time, plus other additional details. The anthology series is intriguing. Each episode explores different individuals or duos and their responses to the zombie apocalypse during different points in time. Additionally, episodes arrive sometime this year on Star Plus.

First, the episode will star Parker Posey, featuring a creative episode, with the day looping in different ways. It’s a great concept that has been repeated many times in TV and movie series.

As an anthology series, there are no threads connecting the random episodes. It looks like each episode exists to serve as a potential pilot for any other future spin-offs AMC might consider coming their way. TWD.

The zombie franchise has been slow with time and tales delivers new content for everyone looking for more tales from the universe of The Walking Dead.

As a result, the episode synopsis reads as follows: “A disgruntled receptionist and her overbearing boss are trapped together when the city of Atlanta crumbles under the Walker Apocalypse, forcing them to work together to escape the city.“

That is, watch the teaser of the episode:

Tales of the Walking Dead schedule

the first episode of Tales of the Walking Dead debut around 4:00 (BRT) this Sunday (14th), only through the AMC+ In the USA.

Cast

In the list we have: Terry Crews, Olivia Munn, Anthony Edwards, Poppy Liu, Daniella Pineda, Danny Ramirez, Jessie T. Usher, Samantha Morton, Loan Chabanol and Embeth Davidtz.

In short, we still don’t know when the series will debut on streaming in national territory, probably from Star Plus. In Brazil, eager fans should come up with alternative subtitles for the episodes. As soon as a date is confirmed in Brazil, we will add the information.