Euphoria: Zendaya Indicates Season 3 May Have Significant Time Leap

The series earned 16 nominations for the 2022 Emmy, which will be celebrated on September 12.

With the intense flow of releases over the last few months, it seems like it’s been over a year, but the 2nd season of Euphoria ended at the end of February. Renewed for a new wave of episodes, little information has been released about the fate of Rue and her colleagues… until now.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Zendaya, nominated for an Emmy for Best Actress for the second time for her performance in the HBO series, spoke a little about the continuation of this troubled narrative.

Asked what she hopes to see in the 3rd year, the actress, and now executive producer, suggested that the series could go through an interesting time jump. “I think it’s going to be exciting to explore the characters outside of high school. I want to see how Rue does on her journey of sobriety, how chaotic that can feel. But also with all the characters, in the sense that they’re trying to figure out what to do next.” with their lives when high school is over and what kind of people they want to be.”

Zendaya also pointed out that a plot feature used in episodes released earlier this year can be maintained, as there is a dense range of characters in the production. “What was special about this season was that we were able to dive [nos outros personagens] in a much deeper sense,” the actress reflected. “I think we can do that again with season three. There’s so much talent, you want to make sure everyone gets a chance to have it.”

About the role of executive producer that she took on from the 2nd season, she explained that she likes to be at all stages of the construction of the series. “Personally, I’m very self-critical, but I’m also very shy at times, so I won’t say anything. [Mas aqui], I have my own responsibilities”, he confessed. “I’m there every step of the way, even the editing, and that’s very, very special. You usually don’t have that kind of hands-on experience, and everyone is different with how they choose to produce.”

Still without a premiere date, it is known that most of the cast is already confirmed in the next episodes of Euphoria. With 16 nominations, the public will be able to miss the actors during the 2022 Emmys, which takes place on September 12.