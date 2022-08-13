Euphoria: Zendaya was almost not chosen to be the protagonist; understand – Series News

There was an inexperienced actress up for the role, but Jennifer Venditti, the show’s casting director, wasn’t confident with the choice.

Behind the casting of a production is the hard work of the casting director, responsible for understanding the characters, defining their prerequisites and choosing who will play them. But the work does not have an exact formula, so it may happen that some actors and actresses we are watching are not necessarily the director’s first choice. And that’s what happened to Zendaya in Euphoria.

In an interview with Variety, Jennifer Venditti, casting director for the HBO series, revealed that a first-time actress was considered for the role of Rue. “There was a girl who was observed on the streets by my team who was a magical person, she had a similar trajectory to Rue and reached the other side”, said the director referring to the character’s drug addiction.

“But with a series the work can be many years. We all love her, but when we looked at the rigors of the process, we didn’t know if she could handle what it took in terms of resistance,” Venditti revealed. The candidate still underwent some training to get used to the emotional weight of the role, but Venditti wasn’t confident she was ready.

Euphoria Star Was Rejected and Almost Failed to Audition for Zendaya’s Series

“It’s so interesting. An opposite pole. Because here’s Zendaya, who doesn’t have any of Rue’s life experiences, and has managed to dig into her toolbox and access it. [Rue] in such a beautiful way”, analyzed the director. It is worth remembering that the actress became the youngest person to win an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series in 2020 for her role.

With two seasons on HBO Max, Euphoria is confirmed for season 3 with other main cast actors such as Hunter Schafer (Jules), Sydney Sweeney (Cassie), Alexa Demie (Maddy), Maude Apatow (Lexi), Jacob Elordi (Nate), Storm Reid (Gia), Nika King (Leslie), Eric Dane (Cal) and Angus Cloud (Fezco). There is no official release date for the new episodes yet, but it is possible that they will only be released in 2024.