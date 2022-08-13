Fast & Furious 10: Jason Momoa’s Villain Won’t Be “Macho” and Aims to Break Stereotypes

Following The Rock’s departure from the franchise, Jason Momoa’s character will be Dominic Toretto’s newest rival.

As the public anxiously awaits the arrival of the actor in the franchise, Jason Momoa has been taking the opportunity to reveal details about his villain in Fast and Furious 10. For those who don’t know, the star of Aquaman is one of the many new faces that will star in Vin’s next film. Diesel, which will also feature Suicide Squad actress Daniela Melchior; Brie Larson from Captain Marvel; Alan Ritchson, from Reacher; and Rita Moreno, from Amor, Sublime Amor.

During an interview for the website QA, Momoa shared a little bit about his role in the film, saying he was excited to play a first character in the film series. According to him, his villain will be more exotic than the already known bad boys of Fast and Furious, breaking with some stereotypes of the action genre.

“It’s been hard because people always think I’m just this guy who plays [personagens machões]. But I want something new. Things are changing, and even the villain roles I’m playing now are eccentric. I am a peacock of the highest order and I am having the time of my life.”said the star.

Furthermore, in March of this year, the Hawaiian had already reaffirmed the extraordinary nature of his role, putting it during a conversation with the Entertainment Tonight:

“I’m going to do Fast 10 and it’s going to be fun. It’s fun, I get to play the villain, which I haven’t done in a while. Now, I can be the bad boy. A very flamboyant bad boy. A little panache!”

It is worth noting that it has been some time since audiences have seen the actor take on a strictly antagonistic role. For those who don’t remember, the most recent took place in the movie Crazy and Dangerous (2020), where he acted alongside Bruce Willis. Before that, Jason played the villain of Double Target, starring Sylvester Stallone and released in 2013.

JASON MOMOA CAN SHINE ON PAPER





Despite all the buzz generated by the departure of Dwayne Johnson from the franchise, Jason Momoa has to deliver something The Rock could never achieve: versatility. If we stop to analyze, Dwayne was always the perfect actor to play the bad-looking Hobbs, however, considering that the next films want to explore horizons beyond the Toretto-Hobbs clash, Johnson doesn’t have much to contribute, and that’s it. that Momoa can shine.

Being a more versatile actor, it becomes possible for the Game of Thrones star to be able to play an antagonist of greater depth than Luke Hobbs, breaking with a limited existence in the shadow of the figure of Dominic Toretto.

