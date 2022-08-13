Flamengo can’t extend the contract of the absolute holder of Dorival’s team, and departure can happen

Everything is a party for Flamengo. The Rio giant has returned to the Brasileirão dispute, is in the Libertadores semifinals, is alive in the Copa do Brasil, gets international level signings and, on top of that, is in advanced talks to have a stadium of its own.

However, the carioca club started to have a big problem at the last minute. This is because, according to the local press, the young João Gomescreated by the Rio club, may be moving at the end of the Brazilian football season.

Flamengo and João Gomes talk about a contract extension. Fla is aware of the great football that the young player has been playing and wants to reward him financially. However, the criteria presented by the carioca club were not, in fact, what João Gomes was looking for, and a forced exit could happen in 2023.

João Gomes has been the absolute starter of Flamengo since the arrival of Dorival, leaving even big names on the bench, such as Vidal, recently hired by the Rio de Janeiro club. Created by Flamengo, the carioca club understands that it can make a lot of money with the player’s football.

João Gomes, from Flamengo, is Europe’s target

Those interested in João Gomes, at the moment, stay in Europe. Atletico Madrid is one of them. In the Premier League, there are also looks.