Fluminense lineup: loaned by Inter, Nonato leaves the team | fluminense

Loaned to Fluminense by Internacional, midfielder Nonato will miss Fernando Diniz’s team by contractual force in the duel with Colorado on Sunday, in Beira-Rio. With the player’s absence, Martinelli should be the favorite to take the spot, but Felipe Melo also appears in the dispute.

In addition, Fluminense will have other changes in relation to the team that beat Cuiabá in the last round. André and Caio Paulista, who were suspended last Sunday, should return to the team.

1 of 3 Nonato during Fluminense training — Photo: Marcelo Gonçalves/Fluminense Nonato during Fluminense training — Photo: Marcelo Gonçalves/Fluminense

Possible lineup: Fábio, Samuel Xavier, Nino, Manoel and Caio Paulista; André, Martinelli (Felipe Melo) and Ganso; Matheus Martins, Arias and Cano.

Fluminense faces Internacional on Sunday, at 7pm (Brasilia time), in Beira-Rio. The tricolor team is third in the competition, with 38 points.

