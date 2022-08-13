From Ariana Grande to Drake: Murda Beatz, Anitta’s boyfriend, has already produced great names in music – Entertainment

Shane Lee Lindstrom, known worldwide as Murda Beatz, is one of the most sought-after producers and songwriters in music today.

Murda has been appearing a lot in Brazilian news for another reason: the Canadian is dating the powerful Anitta.





In addition to winning the heart of the Brazilian, professionally Murda has already won the ears and attention of other great artists.

The producer’s list of collaborations includes the likes of Drake, Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, Travis Scott, Bebe Rexha and Khalid.





As a songwriter or producer, he has hits like Butterfly Effectby Travis Scott, and has already signed hits such as Nice for Whatby Drake, and motivateby Ariana Grande with Doja Cat.

Check out some of the famous songs that have the touch of Murda Beatz below.



Drake — Nice for What

The single by the rapper, who is also Canadian, reached the first place of the most played in several countries, including topping the Spotify global chart. The song has surpassed 1 billion plays on the digital platform. On YouTube, the clip of Nice for What already had almost 400 million views. The video features guest appearances from stars including Olivia Wilde, Zoe Saldana, Emma Roberts, Tiffany Haddish, Issa Rae, Michelle Rodriguez, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Letitia Wright. Murda is credited as the track’s producer and songwriter.







Ariana Grande – motivate (with Doja Cat)

One of the most acclaimed songs on the album positions, the partnership between Ariana and Doja has been played to date over 320 million times on Spotify. Even without an official clip, the song’s audio alone has had more than 47 million plays. Here, Murda Beatz is also credited as a songwriter and producer.







Chloe — Have Mercy

Explosive hit on TikTok before it was even officially released, Have Mercy is the debut solo song by Chlöe Bailey without her sister, with whom she forms the duo Chloe X Halle. On Spotify, the song has already had almost 130 million plays, while the clip on YouTube has more than 75 million views. More than 800,000 videos use Have Mercy on TikTok. Success has Murda as a songwriter and producer.







Nicki Minaj, Drake, Lil Wayne — No Frauds

Nicki’s music featuring Drake and Lil Wayne also has Murda’s signature songwriters. He still produces the hit alongside Cubeatz. the clip of No Frauds has so far surpassed the 215 million mark on YouTube. In the week of release alone, the song sold over 78,000 copies.







Cardi B — I Do feat. SZA

Another great rapper Murda Beatz has worked with is Cardi B. He is among the songwriters of the track and once again signs the production alongside Cubeatz. The partnership with singer SZA is on Cardi’s debut album, the Invasion of Privacy, which won the Grammy for Best Rap Album. Without clip, the official audio of I Do has over 63 million plays on YouTube.







Travis Scott — Butterfly Effect

One of the most successful names currently on digital platforms, rapper Travis Scott has worked with Murda Beatz on some of his songs or in partnerships with other artists. Perhaps the producer and rapper’s most successful collaboration is Butterfly Effect, which on Spotify has over 1 billion plays. On YouTube, the clip has so far surpassed 380 million views.







Baby Rexha — That’s It (Feat. Gucci Mane and 2 Chainz)

Singer Bebe Rexha also worked with Murda Beatz during her two-part album, the All Your Fault. For part 2, she recruited Murda as one of the songwriters and producers of That’s It. Although it did not become the work’s single, which featured the hit Meant to Bethe song has over 3.6 million plays on YouTube.







Migos, Nicki Minaj, Cardi B — MotorSport

Another phenomenon in Murda Beatz’s discography is the track MotorSport, which on Spotify alone has over 514 million plays. On YouTube, the clip of the partnership with Nicki Minaj and Cardi B has so far surpassed the mark of 647 million views. Murda also works dually here, as producer and songwriter.







Khalid – Don’t Pretend (featuring Safe)

Singer Khalid collaborated with Murda Beatz during the creation of the album Free Spirit. Music composed and produced by Murda is Don’t Pretend, partnership with Safe. On YouTube, the song’s audio alone has over 20 million plays.







Zayn – Still Got Time (featuring PartyNextDoor)

The partnership between the singers is composed and produced by Murda Beatz. On YouTube, the clip of Still Got Time has been viewed over 70 million times till today.







Lauren Jauregui — More Than That

The singer, a former member of the group Fifth Harmony, worked with Murda on the song More Than That. Again, he is one of the names behind the production and composition of the track, which has been listened to more than 35 million times on Spotify. The official clip has been viewed over 20 million times on YouTube.



