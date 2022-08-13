From Claudia Raia to Fátima Bernardes

O Left-handed Day is celebrating worldwide this Saturday (13). The date originated in the UK in the 1970s, but was adopted around 20 years later to help raise awareness of the challenges left-handers face in a world made naturally for right-handers. Just over 9% of the world’s population is left-handed.. And some celebrities fit into that minority.

continues after advertising

People who have suffered a lot of prejudice in the past, lefties are also known for having some talent in certain areas, such as sports. Professions that require a multitasking professional such as Journalism, Administration and Letters also have a higher incidence of left-handers.

Because of this, famous left-handers are not lacking. Personalities like Fátima Bernardes, Claudia Raia and Justin Bieber write with their left hand. Check out these and other names that are also “sinister”!

continues after advertising

Daughter of Xuxa and Luciano Szafir, Sasha Meneghel is a typical left-hander. Creative, she graduated in Fashion in New York City, in the United States and has played volleyball in Flamengo’s youth category between 2008 and 2015. In 2011, she was called up to the Brazilian national team.

One of the biggest movie stars is left-handed, as is his ex-wife Nicole Kidman. The actor, however, has already played right-handed characters, such as Ethan Hunt, and who also shows skill with two hands.

Another illustrious “sinister” is Claudia Raia and was one of the few personalities who have already spoken on the subject. Currently on the air in the rerun of A Favorita (2008), on Globo’s afternoons, she revealed that she adapted to the character. “I’m left-handed and I made Donatela all right-handed,” she said at the March meeting.

continues after advertising

“Is it over there [Donatela] was right-handed, and I’m left-handed. And the Cacá [diretor] made me do everything with my right hand. And it’s weird! When you pick up the fork it becomes something more rustic. One thing you don’t have mastery over,” he revealed.

Also renowned actress, Flávia Alessandra is part of the left-handed team, but has never spoken openly about the subject. Recently, she served as a judge on the panel Believe in Who You Want, from Domingão with Huck. His last telenovela took place between 2020 and 2021, amid the Covid-19 pandemic: Salve-se Quem Puder.

continues after advertising

Former presenter of the Meeting, Fátima Bernardes is another global left-hander. Fátima presented Jornal Nacional for years and in 2012 she switched to entertainment. Now, she is on the verge of facing another career challenge and taking charge of Globo’s talent show, The Voice Brasil. The premiere is scheduled for October.

One of the biggest names in US television history, Oprah Winfrey is left-handed. Also typical left-handed, Oprah does a little bit of everything: she’s a presenter, journalist, actress, psychologist, businesswoman, reporter, producer, editor and writer, and multiple Emmy Award winner.

continues after advertising

The Canadian singer is one of the best-known international stars and writes with his left hand.

Despite being left-handed, Lady Gaga learned to play the guitar just like right-handers. That’s it: lefties often have to adapt to a world that isn’t made for them. Left-handed guitars are available on the market, but they usually come at a higher price.

One of the best-known actresses in the world, Julia Roberts has already come to celebrate Left-handed Day. “Happy Lefty Day,” she wrote three years ago on her Instagram.

continues after advertising

Speaking of left-handed international celebrities, to close the list, Angelina Jolie is also “sinister”. Brad Pitt’s ex-wife never spoke explicitly about the topic, but she was always seen signing autographs with her left hand.