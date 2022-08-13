Ghost of Tsushima will have a full cast of Japanese people, says director

In an interview with Collider, Chad Stahelskid commented that he intends to adapt Ghost of Tsushima to theaters entirely in Japanese, with cast and audio.

“Sony is so involved in supporting us. I’ve been going to Japan since I was 16. I have love for the country, love for the people, love for the language. I want to try to drive [um filme] not just in my language [inglês]but in another, culturally different, way that appeals to Western audiences”.

Stahelski, who won the world by running the John Wick franchise, commented on why he took on the project:

“It’s a period piece with fantasy. It was made with reverence for the [cineasta] Akira Kurosawa, who is probably among the five biggest influences in my life when it comes to cinema. This is a chance to have a timeless story. It’s all the Joseph Campbell stuff you’d love in a plot. I was told that I have a bit of a fetish for samurai, which is probably true, for manga and anime.”

“So if we do it right, it will be visually stunning. It’s a character study. It has a great opportunity for action, with a great look. Honestly, we will try to do that. I mean, it’s a Japanese thing about the Mongols invading Tsushima Island, with a full Japanese cast, with everything in Japanese,” he concludes.

The game shows how Tsushima Island in Japan dealt with the invasion of the Mongol Empire in the late 13th century. In the meantime, Jin Sakai, one of the last survivors of his clan, is determined to do whatever it takes to protect his people and regain his home, whatever the cost. Breaking from the traditions that made him a samurai warrior, Jin forges a new path by becoming a ghost and declaring a war to free the island – read our review.

Ghost of Tsushima is available for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.