Godzilla Vs Kong | Website reveals synopsis of the new film’s sequel

The film hits theaters on March 15, 2024

King Kong will be a “protector” in the next film in the franchise. That’s what the press synopsis in Australia says.

According to the CBR website, the Australian synopsis of Godzilla vs Kong says the following.

“The long-awaited sequel to Godzilla vs. Kong is the latest international blockbuster to be filmed in Australia, with the production expected to receive $16 million in funding under the Australian Government’s successful $540 million Rental Incentive. was originally posted on the Australian government website in March, and recently rediscovered on social media. “The fifth film in the MonsterVerse franchise will see Kong defend Earth from the unusual and dangerous creatures that threaten their new home.”

The main cast will bring Alexander Skarsgard (The Legend of Tarzan), Rebecca Hall (Dangerous attraction), Eiza Gonzalez (In Rhythm of Escape), Jessica Henwick (Iron fist), Millie Bobby Brown (Godzilla II), Kyle Chandler (Godzilla II), and Demian Bichir (The Nun).

The sequence of Godzilla vs. kong is scheduled to open in theaters on March 15, 2024.

