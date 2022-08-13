Google Photos renames “File” folder to “Hidden” and starts showing image location

Google Photos received an update to version 6.1 this Friday (12) with modifications for iOS and Android systems. The new features are considered minor tweaks to the app. In the case of the system for iPhones, the change consists of changing the name of the “File” folder to “Hidden” in the Library. It was flagged in the application itself, when accessing the old corresponding section. See the screenshots below:

Despite this, hidden photos will continue to appear in albums and search results, as in the previous nomenclature. The ones that are not in the folder will have a button to “Hide”, instead of flagging as “Move to File”. The functionality, in general, remains the same as before. The Android version did not receive the change in the last update, but it had another inclusion. Now, the information panel in Google’s system displays where an image is located on the device’s storage, as well as the file size. To complete, the “Backup” section started to appear in this OS, after already being present in iOS and in the web version.

Google Photos can be updated to version 6.1 on the official Play Store and App Store. Download links are available on the card located below the text. Have you already received the changes of the new version of Google Photos on your mobile? Report it to us in the space below.

