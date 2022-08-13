Google was ordered to pay BRL 200 million for deceiving consumers in Australia

A Google setup took location data from users without authorization;

A court in the country found that Google violated Australia’s Consumer Law;

It is estimated that users of around 1.3 million accounts have had their privacy affected.

Google was sanctioned with around R$202 million in Australia for misleading consumers about its collection of location data. The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) initiated proceedings against the company and its Australian subsidiary in October 2019.

The tech giant went to court for making misleading representations to consumers about the collection and use of their personal location data on Android phones between January 2017 and December 2018.

In April 2021, the court found that Google violated Australia’s Consumer Law when it declared to some Android users that the “Location History” setting was the only Google account setting that affected the collection, maintenance and use of personally identifiable data about your location.

In fact, another setting – called ‘Web & App Activity’ – also allowed Google to grab Android users’ location data and this was enabled by default. The ACCC estimates that users on around 1.3 million Google accounts in Australia may have seen a screen that the Court found violated the Consumer Act.

“This significant penalty imposed by the Court today sends a strong message to digital platforms and other companies, large and small, that they must not mislead consumers about how their data is being collected and used,” said ACCC President Gina Cass- Gottlieb, in a statement.

The ACCC press release includes some screenshots showing Google notifications for Android users that the court found to be misleading – which includes three versions of the Google Activity and Web Settings screen shown to consumers that do not mention the word “location” ” in all.