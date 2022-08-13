Gorillas invent vocalization to call caretakers; watch video

Workers at the Atlanta Zoo in the United States noticed curious behavior among western lowland gorillas (gorilla gorilla gorilla). The primates of the subspecies appeared to use a unique vocalization to call caretakers, which was never used among the animals in the group.

You know when you cough and sneeze at the same time? The sound is similar to this. In the video below, 24-year-old female gorilla Sukari can be seen demonstrating the call.

Vocalization caught the attention of researchers. So, biologists at the University of Georgia, USA, decided to test primates to confirm if the sound was really used only in the presence of humans.

Eight zoo gorillas were placed in three different situations: in the first, the animals were placed in contact with a caretaker; in the second, they only had a vision of food; and in the third, they were close to a caregiver who was holding food. The animal was always separated from the person or eaten by a crate.

In this way, the scientists confirmed that the gorillas used vocalization mainly when the human was holding the food, suggesting that the animal made the sound to get the attention of the caregiver. Interestingly, the same call was also detected in other zoos in the US and Canada.

Scientists still can’t say whether groups of gorillas developed the sound independently or whether the behavior spread only among those primates able to learn from one another.

In any case, the study published in the journal Plos One evidence that gorillas are vocal learners – that is, they can create new sounds for new contexts. Until then, only captive-bred chimpanzees and orangutans had demonstrated this ability.