Guess ge: see the bets of presenters and commentators for the 22nd round of the Brasileirão | guess center

The 22nd round of the Brazilian Championship arrived, and two teams were considered unanimous: Cuiabá and Flamengo. Dourado welcomes Juventude, while the Rio de Janeiro team faces Athletico-PR, at Maracanã.

There is a lot of balance in the São Paulo classic. Only commentator Richarlyson believes in Corinthians’ victory over Palmeiras. On the other hand, Alex Escobar and the Statistical Spy bet on Verdão’s triumph, in addition to six other guesses on a draw.

Seeking his first victory since returning to Atlético-MG, Cuca faces Coritiba away from home. There were seven bets on Galo’s victory and two on a draw.

In Internacional x Fluminense, six guesses were on the victory of the Tricolor team and only one on the triumph of Colorado. Other participants believe in a tie.

The Stat Spy, that competes with the presenters and commentators, part of the application of an algorithm on data collected in Brasileirões since 2013, with the analysis of several characteristics of more than 80 thousand finalizations made and more than three thousand games.

