Haaland and De Bruyne put on a show, City thrash and take the lead

This Saturday (13), Manchester City thrashed Bournemouth 4-0, in a match valid for the 2nd round of the English Championship, at the Etihad Stadium. The goals were scored by Gundogan, De Bruyne, Phil Foden and Jefferson Lerma (own).

In front of their home crowd, City took the provisional lead in the league with the victory, reaching six points – two wins in two matches. The match marked the English club’s debut at their stadium since the season began.

Despite the same amount of points as the current vice, Arsenal, who also won today with a show by Brazilian Gabriel Jesus, the citizens surpass the London club in terms of goal difference (six against four).

City bombing

Right at the beginning of the match, Pep Guardiola’s men dominated the offensive actions. Aké (twice), Mahrez, De Bruyne and Rodri had the opportunity to open the scoring before the 15th minute. The one who worked the most was the young Irish goalkeeper of the bournemouthMark Trevers, who made some important interventions.

Haaland participates in the game for the first time and Gundogan opens the scoring

Despite the many opportunities created, Haaland had not been called upon until then. But it was enough to touch the ball for the first time to change the game with an assist.

In the 19th minute, the Norwegian striker made a good pivot and scored with Gundogan at the edge of the area. The midfielder finished in the left corner of the opposing goalkeeper.

De Bruyne extends with goal and assist

It was with category that the Belgian Kevin De Bruyne scored the second goal (watch below) for Manchester City. Upon receiving from Haaland on the right, the midfielder charged and finished with a trivela from the edge of the area, in the lower right corner of Travers.

Still with a lot of class, De Bruyne received a throw made by Mahrez and gave an assist in depth for Phil Foden to increase the score. The English midfielder received almost in the small area and finished with his left leg.

The bids took place at 31 and 37 minutes, respectively.

City’s second half

As in the first half, Manchester City came back from the break looking for the goal. Guardiola didn’t back down his team and kept putting pressure on Bournemouth, despite a slight slowdown in pace. Again, the Irish goalkeeper was very active and responded with some saves.

Goal against sacramenta rout

Jack Grealish, who replaced Foden at half-time, contributed to the fourth goal play. The English midfielder gave a high pass to the side João Cancelo, who made a good move on the back line and crossed to the small area. Defender Jefferson Lerma pushed away against his own goal, giving final numbers to the confrontation.

