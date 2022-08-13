Hebert Conceição knocks out in his professional boxing debut | combat

It wasn’t dramatic like at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, when the Bahian fighter lost the first two rounds before knocking out Ukrainian Oleksandr Khyzhniak in the third round to take the gold medal. And if that time it was the left hook that took down the opponent, this Saturday it was the right that sent Mendoza, experienced but with a negative record, to the canvas twice, before the referee declared a technical knockout with the Nicaraguan standing up, but it was already out. of yourself.

Hebert started the fight well, working hard on his body hooks. He also showed good dodging. In the second half of the first round, his left started to come in with jabs and crosses, but Mendoza also landed good right straights.

The Brazilian got his first knockdown about a minute into the second round, with a right hook. Mendoza still felt it, but kept walking forward. The right hook hit his temple again and the Nicaraguan fell again. He survived the referee’s count, but began to stagger from Hebert’s string of punches and the referee soon ended the fight.

The main fight was even shorter than Hebert’s: Uzbek Fazliddin Gaibnazarov, an Olympic champion like the Brazilian, knocked out Venezuelan Jairder Parra in just 38 seconds, to the delight of the local public.

