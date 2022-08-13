Hide ‘online’, silent exit from groups and more: see the latest Whatsapp updates | Technology

the last week had the announcement of four novelties on Whatsapp, the most used application by the Brazilian population, in an effort by administrators to increase privacy on the platform.

O g1 prepared a summary to explain when each of them goes live and how to activate. See below:

It is worth remembering that these features will arrive gradually and it is important to keep the app updated to receive them.

1 of 1 Whatsapp announces new privacy measures — Photo: Disclosure/Whatsapp Whatsapp announces new privacy measures — Photo: Disclosure/Whatsapp

hide that you are online

Among them is one that Brazilians have been waiting for for years: hide that you are “online” when opening the application. This feature will be released gradually and will be available to everyone later this month.

Here’s how to hide “online” from your WhatsApp account:

Select “Privacy”; Choose who can see the “last seen” (“Everyone”, “My contacts”, “My contacts except…” and “Nobody”); Choose who can see the “online” (all or the same option chosen in the “last seen”).

Leave groups without being “snitched on”

Another novelty that had a lot of repercussions, with more people relieved, was to allow a “silent exit”of the groups.

Already active since the 8th, the configuration will make Whatsapp only notify the conversation admins when you leave that annoying group. Previously, an exit appeared in the conversation for all participants.

This tool is already up and running and you don’t need to activate anything to use it.

More time to delete messages

Another novelty that can save many people is the increased time to delete messages sent to everyone in conversations for up to two days after submission.

Before that, users were exactly limited to one hour, eight minutes and 16 seconds to opt out of uploaded content.

This feature of deleting messages was introduced in 2017, when the limit was only seven minutes after shipping.

To delete a message, you need to hold your finger on the sent content to select it. At the top of the screen, click on the trash can icon and select the option you prefer: “delete for me” or “delete for everyone”.

No prints in single view messages

WhatsApp also announced that it is testing a screenshot lock on single-view messages, including photos and videos.