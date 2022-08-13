Home office, hybrid and face-to-face jobs with remuneration of up to BRL 20,000

Several companies are offering vacancies in the “Home Office” format for the technology, marketing, commercial, financial and agricultural sectors. The companies with currently open opportunities are Petlove, Pier, root, incognita, Lalamove, liferay and husky.

Salaries in some positions reach up to R$20,000 with payments in dollars. If you are looking to enter the job market, or even other opportunities, it is worth checking out the positions offered at these companies.

Applications can be made by interested parties from any part of the country for remote work formats. However, there are some hybrid positions operating in São Paulo/SP, Itapeva/MG, Recife/PE, United States and Porto Alegre/RS. Check the table below with the information necessary for the application, remembering that the application deadline varies from company to company, and as the selection process goes on, stay tuned and inform yourself about the deadlines.