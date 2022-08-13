Home office, hybrid and face-to-face jobs with remuneration of up to BRL 20,000

Admin 22 seconds ago Technology Leave a comment 0 Views

Several companies offer vacancies in the “Home Office” format for the areas of technology, marketing, commercial, financial and agricultural.

Several companies are offering vacancies in the “Home Office” format for the technology, marketing, commercial, financial and agricultural sectors. The companies with currently open opportunities are Petlove, Pier, root, incognita, Lalamove, liferay and husky.

Read more: More than 70 vacancies at Ri Happy throughout Brazil for you to apply for

Salaries in some positions reach up to R$20,000 with payments in dollars. If you are looking to enter the job market, or even other opportunities, it is worth checking out the positions offered at these companies.

Applications can be made by interested parties from any part of the country for remote work formats. However, there are some hybrid positions operating in São Paulo/SP, Itapeva/MG, Recife/PE, United States and Porto Alegre/RS. Check the table below with the information necessary for the application, remembering that the application deadline varies from company to company, and as the selection process goes on, stay tuned and inform yourself about the deadlines.

Company Description vacancies Sector
petlove brazilian pet ecosystem 20 hybrid and in-person open positions

5 home office vacancies

programming, commercial, marketing, maintenance, legal and product areas.
Pier brazilian digital insurance company 9 home office vacancies areas of software engineering, HR, product manager, junior controller analyst and data scientist.
incognita location-based digital identity company for mobile fraud prevention 50 apprenticeship, internship and temp opportunities senior performance marketing analyst, site reliability engineer, engineer, fullstack developer, marketing, copywriter and sales executive positions.
Lalamove on-demand delivery startup 10 open positions in the hybrid format areas of IT, marketing, customer service, sales operator, strategy and finance.
liferay digital experience software developer 30 home office, hybrid and face-to-face vacancies. areas of design, software engineering, product management and consulting.
root integrated energy company 600 vacancies home office, hybrid and face-to-face areas of technology, agricultural industry and operation and talent pool.
husky fintech that facilitates international transfers in foreign currency 5 vacancies home office senior strategic, senior product, designer, business development manager and partnerships positions.

Lover of movies and series and everything that involves cinema. A curious active in the networks, always connected to information about the web.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Definitive Hardware Guide to Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered: 38-Component Benchmarks

We tested the game running on multiple graphics settings! Finally, Miranha’s game is available to …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved