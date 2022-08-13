Home office, hybrid and face-to-face jobs with remuneration of up to BRL 20,000

Several companies offer vacancies in the “Home Office” format for the areas of technology, marketing, commercial, financial and agricultural.
Several companies are offering vacancies in the “Home Office” format for the technology, marketing, commercial, financial and agricultural sectors. The companies with currently open opportunities are Petlove, Pier, root, incognita, Lalamove, liferay and husky.
Read more: More than 70 vacancies at Ri Happy throughout Brazil for you to apply for
Salaries in some positions reach up to R$20,000 with payments in dollars. If you are looking to enter the job market, or even other opportunities, it is worth checking out the positions offered at these companies.
Applications can be made by interested parties from any part of the country for remote work formats. However, there are some hybrid positions operating in São Paulo/SP, Itapeva/MG, Recife/PE, United States and Porto Alegre/RS. Check the table below with the information necessary for the application, remembering that the application deadline varies from company to company, and as the selection process goes on, stay tuned and inform yourself about the deadlines.
|Company
|Description
|vacancies
|Sector
|petlove
|brazilian pet ecosystem
| 20 hybrid and in-person open positions
5 home office vacancies
|programming, commercial, marketing, maintenance, legal and product areas.
|Pier
|brazilian digital insurance company
|9 home office vacancies
|areas of software engineering, HR, product manager, junior controller analyst and data scientist.
|incognita
|location-based digital identity company for mobile fraud prevention
|50 apprenticeship, internship and temp opportunities
|senior performance marketing analyst, site reliability engineer, engineer, fullstack developer, marketing, copywriter and sales executive positions.
|Lalamove
|on-demand delivery startup
|10 open positions in the hybrid format
|areas of IT, marketing, customer service, sales operator, strategy and finance.
|liferay
|digital experience software developer
|30 home office, hybrid and face-to-face vacancies.
|areas of design, software engineering, product management and consulting.
|root
|integrated energy company
|600 vacancies home office, hybrid and face-to-face
|areas of technology, agricultural industry and operation and talent pool.
|husky
|fintech that facilitates international transfers in foreign currency
|5 vacancies home office
|senior strategic, senior product, designer, business development manager and partnerships positions.