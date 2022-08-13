How to prevent personal data leakage by apps?

The multinational Google excluded 17 apps from the Play Store that had malware responsible for capturing screens, stealing passwords and PINs and banking details, worrying users android around the world. With that in mind, we have listed tips to avoid using applications with malware that can result in data leak on your device.

How to protect yourself from online data leakage?

Here are some tips to avoid having your personal data invaded by malicious apps:

1. Download apps from the Play Store platform.

While it is almost impossible to guarantee that all apps are safe, the Play Store is the official app store for the Android system and often goes through security operations periodically. In this way, corrupted apps are more commonly inspected and deleted from the platform. With that in mind, always choose to download them directly from the Play Store, not from unknown websites.

2. Avoid apps from unknown developers.

App development companies can be easily found on Google or your preferred search engine. We recommend that you choose to download applications from well-known and trusted companies or, if this is not possible, read reviews from the developer in question before downloading.

3. Don’t download apps with low total install numbers.

Apps that have been installed infrequently tend to have low ratings and, therefore, little security check of device data. They can also be developed by less secure companies. That said, preferably opt for apps that have already been tested and improved.

4. Always read user review comments.

Applications must be constantly updated, responding to requests and complaints from users who usually leave their impressions in the comments of the virtual store. That way, always read the reviews of the app you want to download. There, you will be able to assess whether the errors and “bugs” have been fixed and if there have been any security flaws, and thus you will be able to judge whether or not to download it.