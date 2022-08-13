I Am Groot has a big cameo that no one noticed

The big news from Marvel until the arrival of She-Hulk: Defender of Heroes debut next week is I am groota series of animated shorts featuring Baby Groot just out of the oven.

The animated series has five short episodes, however, very cute and absurdly well done, showing some adventures of the most beloved tree in the MCU among the Guardians of the Galaxy movies.

The series has two very explicit cameos in one of its episodes (relax, we won’t say which ones), but there is another cameo that, if you don’t have attention to detail, you won’t notice.

The participation in question is from the director and screenwriter of the Guardians of the Galaxy films, James Gunn. The director makes a quick cameo in the episode called “The Quest for Groot”.

Gunn’s hidden participation happens when Baby Groot uses a kind of wristwatch as a flashlight and, at one point, a voice comes out of the watch as an assistant. The voice in question is by James Gunn.

If you watch dubbed and didn’t pay attention to the episode credits, you certainly didn’t notice the director’s participation. If you watch it with subtitles, you probably didn’t notice either since his voice is a little different.

