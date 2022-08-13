“I believe that…”; Marcos Braz offers the possibility of renewing with a duo of Flamengo defenders

The duo has a contract with Flamengo until the end of this season and still does not know if it will remain

Flamengo made great signings in this transfer window. The Carioca Club went to the market and brought in Chilean Arturo Vidal and Erick Pulgar, forward Everton Cebolinha and winger Guillermo Varela. Marcos Braz still dreams of repatriating Oscar, from Shanghai Port, but the Chinese are making it difficult for the Brazilian to be released. It is worth remembering that the window closes next Monday (15).

After this date, Marcos Braz will have another job in the ball market: deciding who stays and who leaves Flamengo. That’s because there are players at the Club whose contracts are nearing the end, such as defender David Luiz and left-back Filipe Luís. The winger turned around with Dorival Júnior: if before it was considered a card out of the deck, the medallion now became the absolute holder with the new coaching staff; the defender went to the bench. Both have a contract until 2022, and in an interview with the channel of Venê Casagrande, Marcos Braz evaluated that the future of the duo is still undefined, that there are no talks for renewal at this time and that the negotiations will be made at the most opportune moment.

“No, we still haven’t started anything regarding the contract renewal. They are two very important players, holders, but at the right time, when Flamengo understands that they will need to talk about it. If you have to talk, let’s talk. They are two experienced players, they are not boys, they have the necessary self-confidence to wait a little longer for us to deal with them at the right time.”said Braz, who also reassured the fans and stated that he will deal with the matter internally and with great tranquility.

“I’m not going to tell you whether or not you want to renew. They’re in the middle of a one-year contract. So, we are within this deadline, I believe we should not rush. We have an excellent relationship with both players. When the time is right, let’s talk and take the necessary action”, he added.