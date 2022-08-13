‘If he doesn’t take it, I don’t believe in the prize’

In an interview with the magazine France FootballKylian Mbappé chose Karim Benzema and Sadio Mané as the main opponents for the award

Indicated among the 30 names for the award Gold ball, Kylian Mbappe analyzed potential opponents. and the ace of Paris Saint-Germainthe only representative of the stellar attacking trio, placed himself among the top three and indicated the two main opponents.

In an interview with the magazine France Footballthe French national team forward chose Karim Benzemacompatriot of Real Madridand Sadio Manéwhich changed the Liverpool fur Bayern Munchen in the current season, as the main opponents for the award.

About the Frenchman, Mbappé lavished sincerity and said that if Benzema does not take the trophy this season, he will no longer believe in the award.

“I think Benzema, Mané and me. Karim is 34 years old, he just had the season of his life, he won another Champions League in which he was decisive. If he doesn’t take it, I’ll stop believing in the Ballon d’Or forever..”

See below all 30 defined names:

Karim Benzema – Real Madrid

Fabinho – Liverpool

Heung-Min Son – Tottenham

Casemiro – Real Madrid

Riyad Mahrez – Manchester City

Robert Lewandowski – Barcelona

Luis Diaz – Liverpool

Bernardo Silva – Manchester City

Vinicius Jr. – Real Madrid

Trent Alexander-Arnold – Liverpool

Thibaut Courtois – Real Madrid

Rafael Leao – Milan

Christopher Nkunku – RB Leipzig

Mohamed Salah – Liverpool

Joshua Kimmich – Bayern Munich

Sadio Mane – Bayern Munich

Phil Foden – Manchester City

Darwin Nunez – Liverpool

Harry Kane – Tottenham

Mike Maignan – Milan

Sébastien Haller – Borussia Dortmund

Luka Modric – Real Madrid

Antonio Rudiger – Real Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo – Manchester United

Kevin De Bruyne – Manchester City

Dusan Vlahović – Juventus

Virgil Van Dijk – Liverpool

Joao Cancelo – Manchester City

Kylian Mbappe – PSG

Erling Haaland – Manchester City