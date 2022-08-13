‘If he doesn’t take it, I don’t believe in the prize’

In an interview with the magazine France FootballKylian Mbappé chose Karim Benzema and Sadio Mané as the main opponents for the award
Indicated among the 30 names for the award Gold ball, Kylian Mbappe analyzed potential opponents. and the ace of Paris Saint-Germainthe only representative of the stellar attacking trio, placed himself among the top three and indicated the two main opponents.
In an interview with the magazine France Footballthe French national team forward chose Karim Benzemacompatriot of Real Madridand Sadio Manéwhich changed the Liverpool fur Bayern Munchen in the current season, as the main opponents for the award.
About the Frenchman, Mbappé lavished sincerity and said that if Benzema does not take the trophy this season, he will no longer believe in the award.
“I think Benzema, Mané and me. Karim is 34 years old, he just had the season of his life, he won another Champions League in which he was decisive. If he doesn’t take it, I’ll stop believing in the Ballon d’Or forever..”
See below all 30 defined names:
Karim Benzema – Real Madrid
Fabinho – Liverpool
Heung-Min Son – Tottenham
Casemiro – Real Madrid
Riyad Mahrez – Manchester City
Robert Lewandowski – Barcelona
Luis Diaz – Liverpool
Bernardo Silva – Manchester City
Vinicius Jr. – Real Madrid
Trent Alexander-Arnold – Liverpool
Thibaut Courtois – Real Madrid
Rafael Leao – Milan
Christopher Nkunku – RB Leipzig
Mohamed Salah – Liverpool
Joshua Kimmich – Bayern Munich
Sadio Mane – Bayern Munich
Phil Foden – Manchester City
Darwin Nunez – Liverpool
Harry Kane – Tottenham
Mike Maignan – Milan
Sébastien Haller – Borussia Dortmund
Luka Modric – Real Madrid
Antonio Rudiger – Real Madrid
Cristiano Ronaldo – Manchester United
Kevin De Bruyne – Manchester City
Dusan Vlahović – Juventus
Virgil Van Dijk – Liverpool
Joao Cancelo – Manchester City
Kylian Mbappe – PSG
Erling Haaland – Manchester City