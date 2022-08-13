Intel offers Core i7-12700K/i5-12600K CPUs in place of Arc GPUs as awards for its event

Intel Arc A770 and A750 GPUs were Treasure Hunt prizes

Last year, more specifically in March, Intel had started a kind of treasure hunt, with various secrets spread across its networks. The awards would be hundreds of Intel Arc Alchemist graphics cardsbut now the company is sending emails to the winners asking if they accept Core i7-12700K and i5-12600K CPUs in place of GPUs.

The prize, in all, would be 300 Intel Arc video cards, divided into 100 “premium” Arc A770 cards, in addition to another 200 “performance” Arc A750 cards. Less than a month ago, Intel itself published photos of these boards, which would be for the winners. It was also on this occasion that we learned the amount of VRAM on these GPUs for the first time.

Videocardz shared the email that was sent to people who had already chosen to exchange their prize, which would be an Arc A750 or A770 video card, for i7-12700K and i5-12600K respectively. Further down, Intel asks the awardee to respond to the email by August 19th to confirm, or not, the exchange.

If the person chooses the graphics card, Intel says they will have to wait for the release of the Arc A7 series of GPUs, which is also still a mystery. Even so, Intel says at the end of the email that it is “very close” to releasing Intel Arc A7 GPUs.

Intel continues to guarantee that its Arc Alchemist graphics cards will arrive “later this year”

Hardware swap may indicate prices for Intel Arc GPUs

An important information that we can take away from this situation is the possible price of each GPU. The MSRP for the i7-12700K is $409, while the i5-12600K is $289. We can imagine, then, that the values ​​of the two GPUs will be around what the two CPUs cost.

We already know that the Intel Arc A750 graphics card will fight directly against the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060, as Intel itself has already made clear. This NVIDIA GPU has an MSRP of $399.99, about $110 more than the i5-12600K, which can be about the same as the Arc A750.

About price, the only thing said so far is that the Intel Arc A7 GPUs “will blow everyone away in price/performance”, in the words of Tom Peterson from Intel, when he was with Linus from the Linus Tech Tips channel to test together with the Arc A770.

