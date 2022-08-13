Inter lineup: Edenilson is out against Fluminense after elimination; see related | International

Inter will not have Edenilson for the game with Fluminense, this Sunday, at 7pm, in Beira-Rio. Shirt 8 was out of the related list, as was defender Kaique Rocha.
According to Inter report, Edenilson had an edema in his left knee – the midfielder had already been out of training on Friday. Kaique Rocha had a sprained right ankle.
The rest of the holders are available. Edenilson wasted the penalty in the elimination to Melgar, last Thursday, and was one of the most charged players by the Colorados in Beira-Rio.
Inter are in sixth place, with 33 points, and are trying to at least stay within the G-6 until the end of the season. That’s the colorado objective from the elimination to Melgar in the Sudamericana.
- goalkeepers: Daniel and Keiller
- Sides: Bustos, Weverton, Renê and Thauan Lara
- Defenders: Mercado, Vitão and Roberto
- steering wheels: Gabriel, Johnny, Liziero and Lucas Ramos
- Socks: Alan Patrick, Mauricio, Carlos de Pena and Estevão
- Attackers: Wanderson, Alemão, Taison, Braian Romero, Pedro Henrique and David
