Inter lineup: Edenilson is out against Fluminense after elimination; see related | International

Inter will not have Edenilson for the game with Fluminense, this Sunday, at 7pm, in Beira-Rio. Shirt 8 was out of the related list, as was defender Kaique Rocha.

According to Inter report, Edenilson had an edema in his left knee – the midfielder had already been out of training on Friday. Kaique Rocha had a sprained right ankle.

The rest of the holders are available. Edenilson wasted the penalty in the elimination to Melgar, last Thursday, and was one of the most charged players by the Colorados in Beira-Rio.

1 of 1 Edenilson misses Inter — Photo: Tomás Hammes Edenilson misses Inter — Photo: Tomás Hammes

Inter are in sixth place, with 33 points, and are trying to at least stay within the G-6 until the end of the season. That’s the colorado objective from the elimination to Melgar in the Sudamericana.

goalkeepers: Daniel and Keiller

Daniel and Keiller Sides: Bustos, Weverton, Renê and Thauan Lara

Bustos, Weverton, Renê and Thauan Lara Defenders: Mercado, Vitão and Roberto

Mercado, Vitão and Roberto steering wheels: Gabriel, Johnny, Liziero and Lucas Ramos

Gabriel, Johnny, Liziero and Lucas Ramos Socks: Alan Patrick, Mauricio, Carlos de Pena and Estevão

Alan Patrick, Mauricio, Carlos de Pena and Estevão Attackers: Wanderson, Alemão, Taison, Braian Romero, Pedro Henrique and David

