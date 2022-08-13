iPhone becomes more expensive in Brazil; see Apple’s new pricing | Cell

Apple has increased iPhone prices in some versions in Brazil. The readjustment of the values ​​includes the Pro, Pro Max and Mini versions of the iPhone 13, in addition to the iPhone 12 Mini and the iPhone SE 2022 – the latest model in the brand’s smartphone portfolio. The update was introduced earlier this week and can reach up to 3.5% on some phones. On the other hand, the iPhone 13 in the conventional version and the iPhone 12 and iPhone 11 models kept their prices, starting at R$7,599, R$6,499 and R$4,999, respectively.

In addition to the adjustment in the price list of iPhone models, Apple also decided to increase the values ​​​​of Macs and iPad models. The iPad Air with Wi-Fi and 64 GB, for example, rose from R$6,697 to R$7,099. The MacBook Air with an M1 chip (256 GB) now starts at a minimum of R$11,599; and the notebook with an M2 chip (512 GB), at R$ 17,199.

iPhone 13 Pro Max suffered a price increase — Photo: Thássius Veloso/TechTudo

The iPhone 13 versions began to be sold in Brazil officially in October 2021. Earlier this year, Apple started selling the Pro, Pro Max and Mini versions at discounts. With the new adjustment announced this week, such models return to the original price. The conventional version of the device is still offered for values ​​from R$ 7,599 (128 GB), the same price practiced at launch.

The Mini version (128 GB), which had cost BRL 6,374, returns to its original price of BRL 6,599. The same happened with the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, which cost R$9,499 and R$10,499, respectively, after the reduction announced earlier this year.

Check the table below for the new iPhone 13 prices

New iPhone 13 prices Model Storage old price new price Difference iPhone 13 Mini 128 GB BRL 6,374 BRL 6,599 BRL 225 iPhone 13 Pro 128 GB BRL 9,176 BRL 9,499 BRL 323 iPhone 13 Pro Max 128 GB BRL 10,142 BRL 10,499 BRL 357

iPhone SE 2022 suffered an increase of R$ 100 — Photo: Disclosure / Apple

The iPhone SE 2022 is Apple’s “low cost” model. The economic version has features such as 5G connectivity and A15 Bionic chip, the same as the iPhone 13. With the price adjustment, the entry-level version of the cell phone (with 64 GB) now costs R$4,299. The R$100 increase in relation to the launch price also occurred in the 128GB and 256GB options, which cost R$4,799 and R$5,799, respectively.

Check the table below for the new iPhone SE 2022 prices

New iPhone SE 2022 prices Model old price new price Difference iPhone SE 2022 (64GB) BRL 4,199 BRL 4,299 BRL 100 iPhone SE 2022 (128GB) BRL 4,699 BRL 4,799 BRL 100 iPhone SE 2022 (256GB) BRL 5,699 BRL 5,799 BRL 100

The design of the device is similar to its previous generation, from 2020. Its screen is 4.7 inches and the unlocking can be done by Touch ID on the home button. Despite not going into details about the battery specs, Apple promises more efficiency compared to the previous generation iPhone SE (2020).

iPhone 12 Mini is one of the models that had their prices readjusted — Photo: Disclosure / Apple

The iPhone 12 Mini is a 2020 model that was launched in Brazil with a suggested price of R$6,999 in its entry-level version with 64GB of storage. With Apple’s latest adjustment, the same version now costs R$5,699. Despite being cheaper than at its launch, the smartphone is 3.5% more expensive compared to the R$5,505 charged before the new price update. The increase also occurred in the 128 GB and 256 GB versions, as can be seen below.

Check the table below for the new iPhone 12 Mini prices

New iPhone 12 Mini prices Model old price new price Difference iPhone 12 Mini (64GB) BRL 5,505 BRL 5,699 BRL 194 iPhone 12 Mini (128GB) BRL 5,988 BRL 6,199 BRL 211 iPhone 12 Mini (256GB) BRL 6,954 BRL 7,199 BRL 245

The iPhone 12 Mini brings together a set of interesting features, such as a 5.4-inch OLED screen, IP68 waterproof certification and a dual set of 12 MP cameras, as well as a front sensor with the same resolution. Its processor is the A14 Bionic, which promises good performance for performing tasks and battery that ensures up to 50 hours of audio or up to 10 hours of video streaming, according to the manufacturer.

