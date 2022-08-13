iPhone from R$500 and cheap Xiaomi are in new Revenue auction | Cell

The iPhone 8 starting at R$500 is one of the products that the Brazilian Federal Revenue Service (RFB) makes available in its new auction, which opened last Tuesday (9). In addition to the Apple cell phone, there are also lots with five Xiaomi smartphones with an initial bid of BRL 1,500. Interested parties, whether individuals or corporations, can submit their proposals until August 22nd and wait for the call for the virtual trading session, which will take place on the 23rd of the same month, at 10:30 am, Brasília time.

All products from auction number “0817600/000002/2022” are part of recent seizures by the Federal Revenue Service. According to the public notice, the lots are available for visitation and collection in seven cities: Goiânia (GO), Campo Grande, Ponta Porã, Corumbá, Mundo Novo (MS), Cuiabá (MT) and Palmas (TO). It is worth mentioning that the Revenue does not make deliveries.

2 of 2 Lot with more than a thousand Xiaomi Redmi Airdots 2 is part of the auction — Photo: Reproduction/RFB Lot with more than a thousand Xiaomi Redmi Airdots 2 is part of the auction — Photo: Reproduction/RFB

In addition to the items reported above, lot 195 of this new auction stands out, which has 1,005 units of the Xiaomi Redmi Airdots 2 headset for the initial bid of BRL 35,000. Consumer can find Mi Band 5, Mi TV Stick and more electronics spread across multiple lots. There are also 20 units of the Mi Robot Vacuum robot vacuum in lot 200. These items are only available to legal entities.

There are also lots with iPhone 12 Pro Max for BRL 3,050 and iPhone 11 Pro Max for BRL 1,800. The auction will also have items such as a DJI drone, various computer products, vehicles, cell phone accessories and even a washing machine.

How to participate in the Revenue auction?

Before participating in any RFB auction, the interested citizen must obtain a Digital Certificate called “e-CAC”, which is issued by the agency itself. For this, a valid CPF is required. Afterwards, you have to access the portal again to generate an access code, which is valid for two years.

In order to submit the initial bids, the person must understand that only bids that are up to 10% lower than the value of the highest bid given will be accepted. Therefore, let’s assume that a lot costs R$ 100, and the highest bid given by it is R$ 200. In this case, the RFB will only send the invitation to the electronic auction to those who bid R$ 180 for up.