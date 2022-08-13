Is it worth buying a folding smartphone in 2022?

This week, several smartphones with a foldable screen were launched, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4 from Samsung, the Motorola Razr 2022 and the Mix Fold 2 from Xiaomi, but is it worth buying a device with a folding screen in 2022?

It depends, as the values ​​are still well above traditional design devices. OZ Flip 4 starts at $999 Galaxy Z Fold 4 starts at $1,799. The Mix Fold 2 is also quite pricey, starting at $1,216. The Razr 2022 starts at $889, making it the most affordable of the new foldables launched this week.

Although they are very expensive, the convenience of having a smartphone that also offers an experience close to a tablet in a compact device is undeniable, in the case of the Z Fold 4 and the Mix Fold 2. Likewise, it is very interesting to have a smartphone normal, which takes up half the physical space when closed, like the Razr 2022 and Z Flip 4.

So, for me, it’s worth buying a foldable device in 2022, as long as, of course, it fits your pocket and your budget.

Foldables market expected to reach 26 million in 2023

Even with the price, which still keeps many people away from this segment, the folding market is booming. Counting all brands, 9 million foldables were sold in 2021 (4.6 million of them just for the Z Flip 3, the best seller on the market), but the expectation for the coming years is much higher. According to Counterpoint, 16 million foldable smartphones are expected to be sold in 2023 and 26 million.

Samsung is betting that they are the new trend in the premium smartphone market, and believes that sales of its foldables will surpass those of the Galaxy S line by 2025. The Galaxy Z Flip 3 was even voted one of the best inventions of 2021.

